Ranking Liverpool's 10 most expensive signings

We take a look at how well the big money signings made by Liverpool fared for the club so far.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jul 2017, 09:50 IST

Luis Suarez (left) and Fernando Torres (right) were two of Liverpool’s most expensive signings ever made.

The past decade has seen a massive surge in spending by European clubs. In the Premier League, every club breaks their transfer record often these days with the latest TV deal a major reason for this change. The need for quicker results means managers look for quick fixes over developing youth players. This has led to a new player taking the crown of club’s most expensive signing almost every summer.

Also Read: Ranking Manchester United's 10 most expensive signings

Liverpool spent a lot of money to sign players who can win them their maiden Premier League title and are yet to be crowned champions. In fact, they are the only English team to spend more than a billion pounds on transfers in the league and yet to win the title. However, the trend still goes on with links to Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk and Red Bull Leipzig’s Naby Keita. Each of them is said to cost around twice the amount of Liverpool’s most expensive signing till date.

Just like every other signing, splashing big money on a player does not always reward the club. At the same time, getting a top player in his prime demands the high fee and therefore, needs to be spent. Thus, every club has success stories as well as bust-ups when it comes to their most expensive players.

Here are Liverpool’s 10 most expensive signings ranked, based on their performances and impact on the team’s fortunes.

#10 Christian Benteke (£32.5 million), Rating – 3.5/10

Christian Benteke had a tough year at Liverpool before he was sold to Crystal Palace

In recent times, Liverpool have developed a tendency to sign players who have done well against them and some of them make an appearance on this list. Christian Benteke scored four goals in the Premier League against the Reds during his time with Aston Villa. The directness, strength and physicality of the Belgian forward were a rare trait at Anfield.

So, Brendan Rodgers did not waste time in splurging a good amount in acquiring his services at the start of 2015/16 season. However, the current Celtic boss did not have enough time to see Benteke deliver on his ability. Once Jurgen Klopp took over, Benteke was not mobile enough for the former Dortmund gaffer. Along with Benteke’s struggles to adapt, he scored a measly 10 goals in 42 games and was shipped out to Crystal Palace after only one season.

Overall, Benteke’s time at the club is definitely one to forget and signing the rumoured alternative at the time, Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon, would have suited the club better. The fact that Liverpool were able to recoup almost all of that outlay helps improve the final grade though.