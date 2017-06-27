Ranking Manchester United's 10 most expensive signings

Who were Manchester United's best and worst big-money transfers?

27 Jun 2017

Back in the days of Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure at Manchester United, the Scottish manager ensured that he got the best out of his purchases. Sure, the Scottish manager was not averse to spending big if he felt the price tag was justified but it was his iron fist that ultimately made the difference.

Since his departure, the club’s ethos has changed from getting the best out of the players available to buying the best talent available. Now into their third manager in four years, the transfer policy has changed to bring in (potentially) world class players to the squad – an ideal shared by current manager Jose Mourinho.

Of course, the club are allowed to spend the money they generate from their 1,001 commercial deals without even having to nod their head in the direction of Financial Fair Play. In an inflated transfer market, no fee seems too high for the Premier League giants. So we ranked United’s 10 most expensive signings ever. Who was their best?

Note: Only players who played at least one season have been considered

10) Angel Di Maria – £59.7m

Another signing that broke the English transfer record was Angel Di Maria’s move from Real Madrid to Manchester United in 2014. United wanted a player to take up the no.7 shirt and spent £59.7m to secure the services of the Man of the Match in the recently concluded Champions League final where Real won La Decima.

A lot was expected from the speedy Argentine winger but despite a strong start to the season Di Maria never settled in Manchester. Sadly, his form dipped by the turn of the year as injuries and a burglary affected his form. The biggest low was arguably his red card in a crucial FA Cup tie against Arsenal where he was sent off for grabbing the referee’s shirt to protest a decision.

By the summer, he was linked with various clubs and PSG came in with a £44m bid. Louis van Gaal publicly castigated him when he did not turn up for United’s pre-season and even the fans felt let down by his behaviour as he silently looked for a Premier League exit.

Rating: 4/10