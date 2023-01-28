Ranking Manchester City's 4 best players this season (2022-23)

In the aftermath of what could be termed a decent 2021-22 campaign, Manchester City has been brilliant in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and it can be stated that the club is arguably one of the best clubs in Europe.

The Cityzens have registered 45 points from 20 Premier League games this season. Similarly, they currently occupy second position in the league standings, five points behind league leaders Arsenal.

The team's impressive display across multiple competitions this season could be attributed to the manager and squad in general. However, there are some players that have performed excellently and stood out over the course of the campaign.

Hence, this article will look at the four best Manchester City players this season.

#4 Ederson Moraes

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The Brazilian is arguably one of Manchester City's most impressive players this season and his presence in goal has been significant.

Ederson has kept 11 clean sheets in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens this season. Similarly, he has registered the third-joint highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League this season (8)

His presence in goal remains key for Manchester City as they look to close the gap on Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

#3 Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Despite struggling to impress his manager at the start of the season, it can be stated that Mahrez has been a major part of the final third and his performances have improved in recent months.

Mahrez has netted 10 goals and registered four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens so far. Similarly, his attacking threat on the flank has increased the tempo of the attack.

Given his impressive resurgence in recent months, he deserves to be credited for his performances and it will be interesting to see if he maintains consistency.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Belgian international is arguably the most creative midfielder in Europe and his presence in attack has been significant.

De Bruyne has netted three goals and registered 17 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens this season. Similarly, he has registered the most assists in the Premier League this season (11)

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🧙‍♂️ Players to register double figures for assists in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:



Kevin De Bruyne - 11

Lionel Messi - 10

Neymar - 10

Randal Kolo Muani - 10 🧙‍♂️ Players to register double figures for assists in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:Kevin De Bruyne - 11Lionel Messi - 10Neymar - 10Randal Kolo Muani - 10

It can be stated that the 31-year-old has remained consistent for several seasons now and if he maintains consistency he's most likely to be crowned the Premier League's playmaker of the season.

#1 Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Norwegian is the most clinical striker in Europe and his presence in attack has been fruitful for Guardiola's side.

Haaland has netted 31 goals and registered three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens this season. Similarly, he's the Premier League's current top-scorer with 25 goals.

DW Sports @dw_sports New year, same Erling Haaland making the Premier League look easier than the Bundesliga. New year, same Erling Haaland making the Premier League look easier than the Bundesliga. 👀 New year, same Erling Haaland making the Premier League look easier than the Bundesliga. https://t.co/ZLhsC4NU1x

Given his outstanding run of form in attack, he can certainly be labeled the best Manchester City player this season.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes