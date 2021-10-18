Ranking Manchester City's 5 best players in 2-0 win against Burnley | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City continued their climb up the Premier League table with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday (October 16). The two sides met at the Etihad Stadium and Pep Guardiola's men ensured there was no slip-up.

Bernardo Silva continued his fine form with a goal against Burnley early in the first half, but the Cityzens had to wait until the 70th minute to get their next goal. Kevin de Bruyne scored to seal all three points for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated with 71% possession and had 15 shots – three times that of Burnley - but only six were on target for the Cityzens. They completed 768 passes in the game – more than double of their opponents at 318.

Here are Manchester City's best players from the 2-0 win over Burnley:

#5 - Phil Foden

Phil Foden in action for Manchester City against Burnley.

Phil Foden did not have a great game, but he was still one of the best on the pitch today. The Burnley defenders isolated the youngster and he was marked out whenever he moved into the final third.

However, he did manage to drop a little deeper and worked in the build-up plays to smoothen things for Manchester City. Foden also played a role in the first goal. Nick Pope saved his shot, but Bernardo Silva tapped in the rebound early in the game.

Pep Guardiola moved Foden to the middle in the second half, but he remained marked out again.

#4 - Zack Steffen

Zack Steffen looks on during Manchester City's win against Burnley.

Stepping in for Ederson, who was just back from international duty, Zack Steffen did significantly when called into action. His save to deny Maxwel Cornet proved crucial as Manchester City held on to their lead and then went on to double it later on.

Manchester City legend Trevor Sinclair was full of praise for the United States star and said:

"I thought one player who played particularly well was Steffen. It's in the DNA of City goalkeepers: Ederson is calm on the ball and Steffen is exactly the same, as is the young boy on loan who plays for the Republic of Ireland [Gavin Bazunu]. They all have the same mentality."

Sinclair added:

"A couple of times in the first half and in the second half, Steffen had to put his body on the line and head the ball but they don't flinch! They're exactly the same. It was a really impressive performance and the clean sheet will give him a lot of confidence."

Unfortunately for Steffen, he will be back on the bench with Ederson back for Manchester City in their next game.

Zack Steffen @zacksteffen_ Big 3 points! Thanks for your support 💙 Big 3 points! Thanks for your support 💙 https://t.co/XcAhu7VIaa

