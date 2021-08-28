Ranking Manchester City's top 5 players from GW 2 of the Premier League

Premier League champions Manchester City started off their 2021-22 Premier League campaign on a bitter-sweet note. They lost their prolific striker, Sergio Aguero, who departed to join Barcelona. However, they did gain significantly as well.

They replaced their frontal missing piece and their number 10 with Jack Grealish. The former Aston Villa forward arrived at the Etihad as their most expensive inbound player. However, the Sky Blues' trip to North London ended as a shocker as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their opening Premier League match.

Despite having maintained ball possession for more than three-fourths of the game, Manchester City succumbed to Son Heung-min's curler from outside the box. Nevertheless, Pep Guardiol's men snapped themselves back to reality and welcomed Norwich City home in game week 2 of the Premier League.

Manchester City 5-0 Norwich



City after losing to Tottenham last week: pic.twitter.com/f7ODnkeV8m — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 21, 2021

The 90-minute rampage saw Pep Guardiola's men bulge the net five times while conceding none. The team meant business and their intentions to send messages to the doubters were crystal clear.

While Manchester City ready themselves to host Arsenal in game week 3 of the Premier League, let us reflect on last weekend's match and find out who the best players within Man City's squad that thrashed Norwich 5-0 were. On that note, here's a look at the

5 best Manchester City players from Premier League Game Week 2

#5 Rodri

Rodri had a passsing accuracy of 91% against Norwich

Placed in the center of the park, Rodri aced the job of being a hurdle to Norwich's attack. The Spaniard prevented the opposition from causing any harm with his off-the-ball movements and timely interceptions.

Manager Pep Guardiola was pleased with his number 16. The 25-year-old would have had his name on the scoresheet in the 28th minute should he have managed to get his foot to Gundogan's curler that went unattended by Norwich's defense.

Acting as the main channel of Manchester City's passing from one half to the other, Rodri managed to keep his passing accuracy well above 90%.

#4 Rúben Dias

Rúben Dias aced the role of guarding Manchester City's defense along with aiding the forwards

Arguably, Manchester City's MVP at the moment — Rúben Dias — had a dream debut season with the Cityzens. He managed to find a spot into the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League Team of the Year.

Adjudged Manchester City's best player of the year 2020-21, Rúben Dias was bestowed with greater responsibilities ahead of their second fixture in the league. After a below par performance versus Spurs, Dias managed to live upto the reputation in game week 2.

Having completed almost 110 passes before the final whistle, the Portuguese defender achieved a pass success rate of 96%. Apart with excelling in his role at the heart of defense, Rúben Dias didn't shy away from moving up the turf to assist his forwards.

Goal. Mahrez latches onto a ball over the top of defence from Dias to fire home the fifth.



🔵 #MCINOR 🟡 5-0 (85) — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 21, 2021

One such move saw the Manchester City number 3 nudge the ball over the entire Norwich team to find Riyad Mahrez, who slotted it home comfortably.

