Ranking Manchester United's 4 best players this season (2022-23)

In the aftermath of what could be termed a porous 2021-22 campaign, Manchester United have been outstanding and clinical in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. It can be stated that the club is heading in the right direction.

The Red Devils have registered 39 points from 20 league games and they currently occupy fourth spot in the Premier League standings. Furthermore, their performances in several domestic competitions and the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign have been decent as well.

The team's impressive performances can be attributed to the manager and the squad in general. However, there are several players that have performed excellently and stood out over the course of the season.

Hence, this article will look at the four best Manchester United players so far this season.

#4 David de Gea

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

The Spaniard had an incredible 2021-22 campaign. His presence in goal has been outstanding and his brilliance has helped his team in registering some crucial points this season.

De Gea has kept 13 clean sheets in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season. He has kept the joint third-highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League this season (8)

His presence in goal remains key for the Red Devils for Erik ten Hag's side as they look to build on their good form.

#3 Luke Shaw

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

The Englishman is one of the players who suffered reduced game time when Ten Hag was initially appointed, having to compete with new signing Tyrell Malacia.

However, his performances in recent months have been immense. Luke Shaw has netted one goal and registered two assists in 23 appearances across competitions for United this season.

Trey @UTDTrey Luke Shaw appreciation tweet Luke Shaw appreciation tweet https://t.co/1hpnkZRtIi

Despite not having a decent attacking presence, his defensive intuition and versatility has been significant for the Red Devils.

The Manchester United left-back was used as a centre-back in key games and his performances in those games were outstanding. Hence, he deserves to be credited for his performances in recent months.

#2 Casemiro

Manchester United v Charlton Athletic - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Casemiro joined the Premier League giants from Real Madrid last summer. His presence has certainly brought stability to both United's midfield and defense.

While featuring as a defensive midfielder, Casemiro has netted two goals and registered five assists in 27 appearances across competitions.

The Brazilian has changed the dynamics of the midfield as the team look unstable whenever he's unavailable.

United Radar @UnitedRadar 🏼🗞 The stats speak volumes. Casemiro is by far the best player for Manchester United this season 🏼🗞 The stats speak volumes. Casemiro is by far the best player for Manchester United this season #MUFC 👊🏼🗞 The stats speak volumes. Casemiro is by far the best player for Manchester United this season #MUFC https://t.co/MP2XYXvawG

Hence, it can be stated that he's one of the team's best players this season.

#1 Marcus Rashford

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The Englishman is arguably the most in-form attacker in Europe right now and his attacking intuition has been remarkable in recent months.

Marcus Rashford has netted 18 goals and registered six assists in 29 appearances across competitions. The England international has netted 10 goals in his last 10 games. He became the first player to reach double figures in goals in Europe's top five leagues after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Given his impressive run of form in attack, he can certainly be labeled the best Manchester United player this season.

