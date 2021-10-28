Ranking Manchester United's 5 best left-footed players in Premier League history

Manchester United are one of the greatest English sides of all-time. Their rich culture and values have yielded them numerous elite trophies along the way.

The Premier League is no stranger to their dominance. The Red Devils have lifted the title 13 times and maintained a continued presence in the league.

A big part of the glory has been the world-class talent that the club has produced through their academy. Talent bought through the global transfer network has also paid dividends.

On that note, let's take a look at

5 best left-footed players in Manchester United's Premier League history

#5 Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is currently one of the most talented left-footed fullbacks in the ranks at Manchester United as well as the England national team. Shaw was signed in the summer of 2014 from Southampton for around £30 million. During that time, the exorbitant transfer fee made considerable headlines. It meant Shaw became the most expensive teenager in world football.

Shaw returned in 2016 from a career-threatening double leg break injury suffered in 2015. Since then, his importance to the Red Devils has grown through leaps and bounds, especially in recent seasons.

After a series of horror seasons under former manager Jose Mourinho, his performances have picked up massively under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Shaw's outstanding display at the Euros with England also stands as a testament to his improved pedigree.

Shaw is certainly a strong and wilful left-footed fullback for Manchester United. He thrives alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba through midfield.

The Red Devils surely have a quality left-footed fullback that they can rely on in the long run.

#4 Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra is another massively talented left-footed fullback that Manchester United fans have adored throughout the years. Under United's managerial godfather, Sir Alex Ferguson, Evra put in incredible performances through the left side of United's defense.

For Manchester United, Evra was an important part of the first team and led by example. Thanks to his fiesty personality, he was a player who was never scared to have a go at the opposition and stand up for his teammates.

During his time at the club, he won five Premier League titles. He also won the UEFA Champions League title in 2007-08.

The Red Devils had a proven left-footed in Patrice Evra who would always step up for them in big games.

