Ranking Manchester United's 5 best players against Brentford | Premier League 2021-22

Looking to give the fans something to cheer about, Manchester United welcomed Brentford to Old Trafford in their final home game of the season on Monday (2 May).

Keeping their three-game winless run in the Premier League in mind, there was some anxiety about the outcome against a spirited Brentford unit. Fortunately for the Red Devils faithful, the team did not let them down and secured a comfortable 3-0 win.

Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Raphael Varane found the back of the net to guarantee Manchester United’s success at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils took the lead after only nine minutes of play, with an unmarked Fernandes converting from close range. A couple of minutes later, Christian Eriksen tried to equalize for Brentford, but his effort was easily parried away by David de Gea. Ivan Toney got a glorious chance to punish Manchester United 10 minutes later, but the forward could not keep his header on target.

United doubled their tally just past the hour mark from the penalty spot. Ronaldo was carelessly brought down by Rico Henry inside the box, giving the referee no choice but to award a penalty to the home team.

The Red Devils’ No. 7 stepped up and comfortably converted the spot-kick, taking his Premier League goal tally to 18. Raphael Varane headed home United’s third 11 minutes later, putting the game to bed.

Following the win, Ralf Rangnick's stayed in sixth spot with 58 points from 36 games, six ahead of seventh-placed West Ham United, who have played a match less. United are three points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur, who are fifth, but Spurs have two games in hand. Brentford, meanwhile, dropped down to 14th spot with 40 points from 35 matches.

Here are five Manchester United players who shone in their home win over Brentford on Monday night:

#5 Anthony Elanga

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Anthony Elanga has been Manchester United’s discovery of the season. The 20-year-old right-winger still has a lot to learn but he is clearly not afraid to take the fight to the opposition.

Last night, he turned on the afterburners to set up Bruno Fernandes’ opening goal, leaving the Brentford defense in the dust. In the ninth minute, he beat his marker, dashed down the right flank, and cut it back just before running out of room. Fernandes took care of the rest.

Elanga also made a key pass, won four duels, and drew two fouls before being replaced by Edinson Cavani in the 75th minute.

#4 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes put an end to his dry spell (eight Premier League games without scoring) for Manchester United with a neat first-half goal against Brentford.

In the ninth minute, the Portuguese received Elanga’s cutback inside the Brentford box and guided it past David Raya into the back of the net.

He did not create any goalscoring opportunities for his teammates, but his efficient passing certainly came in handy.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 50 - Bruno Fernandes scored his 50th goal in all competitions for Manchester United this evening, 21 more than any other player for the club since his debut in February 2020 (Rashford, 29). Productivity. 50 - Bruno Fernandes scored his 50th goal in all competitions for Manchester United this evening, 21 more than any other player for the club since his debut in February 2020 (Rashford, 29). Productivity. https://t.co/arvwQtOJd8

At Old Trafford, Fernandes completed 77 passes with 88.5 percent accuracy, precisely delivered five long balls, and won two of three ground duels.

He also made a couple of interceptions, registered a clearance, and attempted a tackle.

A decent outing from the former Sporting Lisbon star.

#3 Raphael Varane

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Raphael Varane has not had the grandest of times since joining from Real Madrid at the start of the season.

He has suffered from injuries and mediocrity, often forcing fans to ponder why he was bought in the first place.

On Monday, too, he made a horrific mistake in the first half, allowing Ivan Toney to beat him easily. Luckily for the centre-back, Toney's headed effort sailed just over the crossbar, keeping the game at 1-0.

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮 @GreatWhiteNueve Ronaldo and Varane on the scoresheet Ronaldo and Varane on the scoresheet https://t.co/ALPUjpjDw9

He improved in the second 45, reassuring fans and his teammates alike. In the 72nd minute, the Frenchman found the back of the net from an Alex Telles corner, registering his first goal in United’s colors.

The Frenchman also completed five clearances, made three interceptions, delivered three long balls, and provided 55 passes with 96.5 percent accuracy.

#2 Juan Mata

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

With his contract expiring in June 2022, Juan Mata got the chance to bid Old Trafford a proper goodbye on Monday night.

The Spaniard, who has been criminally underused for the last three seasons, roamed freely and kept the game ticking with his accurate distribution. He brought his teammates into the game and stretched the Brentford defense, allowing the likes of Ronaldo and Fernandes to drift inside.

Ben Green @BenMGreen95 Manchester United have made 400+ passes in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time this season (407).



And it came in Juan Mata’s first start. 🤩 Manchester United have made 400+ passes in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time this season (407).And it came in Juan Mata’s first start. 🤩 https://t.co/yx92Iz9DTp

Mata completed 59 passes with 90.8 percent accuracy, precisely delivered both his long balls, succeeded in his attempted dribble, and won a duel.

A great performance by the Spaniard, who was replaced by Phil Jones in the 75th minute.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Manchester United’s knight in shining armor, Cristiano Ronaldo, deservedly scored in the club’s final home game of the season.

The 37-year-old was a breath of fresh air in attack, always looking for clever ways to slip behind Brentford’s backline.

He found the back of the net just before half-time with a tidy finish, but the VAR ruled out the goal for offside. The Portuguese finally got his goal just past the hour mark from the penalty spot. He himself won it by drawing a foul from Rico Henry. The former Real Madrid superstar's thundering strike took the ball past David Raya and into the bottom-left corner to put United 2-0 up.

William Hill @WilliamHill



33 games

18 goals



Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Premier League season since returning to the club:



29 games

18 goals



The more things change… Cristiano Ronaldo’s final Premier League season during his first spell at Man Utd:33 games18 goalsCristiano Ronaldo’s first Premier League season since returning to the club:29 games18 goalsThe more things change… Cristiano Ronaldo’s final Premier League season during his first spell at Man Utd:▪️ 33 games▪️ 18 goalsCristiano Ronaldo’s first Premier League season since returning to the club:▪️ 29 games▪️ 18 goalsThe more things change… https://t.co/YFcU64ZvuY

Against Brentford, Ronaldo also made a key pass, attained 91.9 percent passing accuracy (68 passes), won six of seven duels, and made a clearance.

With the Portuguese ace linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid in the summer (via The Mirror), it remains to be seen if we have seen the last of Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

