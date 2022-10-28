Ranking Manchester United's 5 best players against Sheriff Tiraspol | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United officially booked a top-two spot in UEFA Europa League Group E with a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on Thursday night (October 27). Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo were on the scoresheet for the hosts.

The win leaves United in second place in Group E after five rounds of fixtures, three points behind group leaders Real Sociedad, who are on a five-game winning run. Erik ten Hag’s side will need to beat Sociedad by at least two goals in their matchday-six clash to secure automatic qualification to the last 16.

Playing in front of a vocal Old Trafford, Manchester United enjoyed a confident start. Their passing was on point, they looked comfortable in possession, and there was variation in their movement. For all their positivity, however, United struggled to create clear-cut openings, courtesy of Sheriff’s stubborn defending.

The Mancunians created their first big chance in the 28th minute when Bruno Fernandes headed the ball towards Ronaldo inside the six-yard box. The Portuguese superstar fumbled his finish, allowing Maksym Koval to come out and collect the ball. A couple of minutes later, Christian Eriksen and Fernandes consecutively lodged two shots on target but failed to get the better of the keeper.

Manchester United’s frustration finally ended in the 44th minute, with Dalot applying a headed finish to Eriksen’s measured corner.

In the 58th minute, Ronaldo had another great opportunity to get on the scoresheet, but ended up skying his effort from a respectable range. Just past the hour mark, he found the back of the net, only to see the goal get ruled out for offside.

In the 65th minute, substitute Rashford doubled United’s lead, heading home Luke Shaw’s cross from the left. Rashford went for goal once again 13 minutes later, but his curling effort was pushed away by a fully-stretched Koval.

Having come close on a couple of occasions, Ronaldo finally got his goal in the 81st minute, burying the rebound after seeing his initial header saved by Koval.

Scott McTominay was the last United star to test Koval. His header from point-blank range looked destined to end up in the back of the net, but Koval made a superb instinctive save to keep United from pulling further ahead.

Here are five United stars who made a notably positive impact in Thursday’s win over Sheriff:

#5 Casemiro

Former Real Madrid man Casemiro has settled in nicely at Old Trafford, producing one encouraging performance after another. Against Sheriff, the Brazilian was an all-rounder, doing everything from breaking the opposition’s moves and creating attacks himself.

Casemiro delivered seven accurate long balls, won five ground duels, drew two fouls, and attempted three tackles against Sheriff. He also played 59 accurate passes (83.1% accuracy) and made an interception before being taken off in the 62nd minute.

#4 Marcus Rashford

Ten Hag brought on Marcus Rashford in Antony’s place at halftime. The Englishman came good for his side in the second half, scoring a goal and making the defenders’ lives difficult with his pace.

Rashford's goal came from a superb cross from left-back Shaw in the 65th minute. The Englishman timed his run to reach the ball in time and generated enough power to take it past the keeper. The goal marked his sixth of the season in 14 appearances. He has now exceeded his haul for the entire 2021-22 season.

In addition to the goal, Rashford won four duels, delivered an accurate long ball, and attempted a tackle against Sheriff on Thursday night.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the team with a finely-taken second-half goal. The 37-year-old forward scored his third goal of the season in the 81st minute, scoring from the rebound after seeing his initial header from point-blank range get saved by Koval.

He missed a couple of big chances over the course of the 90, but his body language and commitment were both mighty impressive. Against Sheriff, Ronaldo made a key pass, completed a dribble, and played 37 accurate passes (94.9% accuracy).

#2 Diogo Dalot

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot extended his purple patch with an impressive performance against Sheriff on Thursday. He was formidable in aerial duels, made some good runs, and scored an impressive goal to open United’s goalscoring account.

Dalot did well to attack Eriksen’s delivery from the 44th-minute corner and even better to guide it into the top corner. The goal further affirmed United's foothold in the game.

The Portuguese was untroubled at the back, courtesy of Sheriff’s reluctance to commit men forward. Dalot won one tackle, came out on top in three aerial duels, and completed 15 passes before being taken off in the 62nd minute.

#1 Christian Eriksen

As has been the case this season, Christian Eriksen was at the heart of most things positive for Manchester United on Thursday night. He created one opportunity after another, superbly assisted Dalot’s goal, and kept the game ticking with his accurate passes.

On matchday five, the Dane played a whopping six key passes, delivered three accurate crosses, and won two ground duels. He also delivered five accurate long balls, attempted a tackle, and played a match-high 105 accurate passes (91.3% accuracy).

