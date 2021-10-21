Ranking Manchester United's 5 most creative players in Premier League history

The Premier League has produced one of the most entertaining brands of football in the 21st century. It has certainly reigned supreme in the modern era with a highly competitive nature amongst its member teams.

Manchester United are the league's most successful team with a record of 13 titles to their name. United have subsequently broken and set many records during their stay in the Premier League since 1992.

For the Red Devils, their brand of high-pressing counter-attacking football has made them elite across Europe. All thanks to Manchester United's former manager Sir Alex Ferguson's progressive ideology. This brand of football has also gifted the sport with many creative players to ever take the field.

Playmaking, finding key passes and delivering quality assists that lead to goals. These are just some of the qualities that the following players have thrived at.

Manchester United's 5 most creative players in Premier League history

#5 Eric Cantona - 51 assists

Eric Cantona is one of the most important players in the history of Manchester United. He is often referred to as "King Cantona" by those at the Stretford End.

The Frenchman is a massively popular figure in Manchester thanks to his performances during the 90s for the Red Devils.

Cantona is one of Manchester United's greatest legends who has scored important goals with unmatched flamboyance.

During his time at United. Cantona made over 143 appearances in the Premier League and scored over 64 goals. He was also a major creative outlet for them as he recorded 51 assists in the Premier League.

#4 Paul Scholes - 56 assists

Paul Scholes is among one of European football's best midfield maestros. He is also a serial winner with an impressive trophy haul thanks to his performances for the Red Devils.

Scholes is another massively important figure in United's glorious history. He is a product of United's iconic "Class of 92." It is the story of the "kids" who went on to win Manchester United a treble of elite trophies.

Paul Scholes was a mainstay in Sir Alex's midfield. He is often described as the best no. 6 to have graced the modern game.

He also has over 107 goals in the Premier League in over 499 appearances for the Red Devils. Scholes was the creative general of the team and has provided over 56 assists in the English top flight.

