Ranking Manchester United's transfers in the 2024/25 summer transfer window

Manchester United suffered their worst-ever finish to a Premier League season last season, concluding the campaign in 8th place with a negative goal difference. It was pretty clear that the club needed to switch things up, a lot.

This summer transfer window gave them that opportunity, and the club seems to have taken to the market pretty well. They reduced their wage budget by letting go of players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Scott McTominay.

They also worked on incoming transfers, signing some pretty good players who'll hopefully help push the club back up the table where they were in yesteryears. So, let's rank Manchester United's transfers in the 2024/25 summer transfer window:

#5 Joshua Zirkzee - Manchester United striker

Last season, Manchester United had the massively underperforming Anthony Martial and the young Rasmus Hojlund as their only recognized strikers in the squad. Those two were unfortunately unable to provide the firepower needed, particularly as they often struggled with staying fit.

So, the arrival of Zirkzee for €42.5 million should hopefully be a serious upgrade on the outgoing Martial. The 23-year-old Dutch striker was an important player for Bologna, scoring 12 goals in 37 appearances last season. He has already scored a goal on his debut at Old Trafford, and all signs show that he'll be a great addition to the Red Devils.

#4 Leny Yoro - Manchester United defender

The 18-year-old center-back has joined from Lille for about €62m as a generational talent after making 44 appearances across all competitions last season. He was an exciting signing for the Red Devils, as it seemed as though he would make the move to Real Madrid instead. However, they got the defender, who is shaping up to be the future of the United defense.

However, he unfortunately got injured during pre-season, and the club revealed back in August that he had to undergo surgery after his foot injury. However, Yoro still has the potential to blossom into one of the finest defenders in the world if he continues on his current trajectory. Fans will have their fingers crossed that he returns from the unfortunate injury as soon as possible.

#3 Noussair Mazraoui - Manchester United defender

Mazraoui joined from Bayern Munich and looks like a decent replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who left the club this summer. The 26-year-old right back, who was signed for around £15m, may prove to be a bargain at that price for the Red Devils.

He comes with loads of experience, having played 55 games and providing eight assists during his time at Bayern Munich. He is also a potent attacking threat down that right-hand side, especially with his penchant for aiding the attack. He was out for a chunk of last season due to injury, but if he stays fit, he definitely looks to be a good investment.

#2 Matthijs de Ligt - Manchester United defender

Yes, another defender. The third on this list, but there is a reason behind the club's move for defensive reinforcements. The Red Devils conceded 58 goals in the Premier League last season, so it was necessary to shore up that leaky defense and improve their chances of rising up the ranks.

There's only so much a goalkeeper can do, with Andre Onana struggling to keep out the goals. De Ligt, another signing from Bayern, is a solid center-back, and the hopes are that he and Lisandro Martinez can form a solid partnership at the back. The 25-year-old was signed for €45 million and looks set to excel for the Red Devils.

#1 Manuel Ugarte - Manchester United midfielder

Another great solution to a glaring problem. While the Red Devils endured a rather sub-par defense last season, much of their problems were due to the instability in midfield. The club took to the transfer market and found someone who could, potentially, hold the middle of the park down successfully.

Ugarte is a defensive midfielder who United hope can provide the grit their midfield was missing last season. The other defensive midfielder in the squad, Casemiro, seems to have declined quite a lot, and the focus will be on Ugarte to improve things. The Uruguayan made 4.7 tackles per game last season, the best in Ligue 1, and he will look to continue that form in England.

