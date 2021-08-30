Ranking Manchester United's top 5 players from GW3 of the Premier League

Manchester United took all three points from a roughly contested away match against Wolves in game week 3 of the Premier League. In other words, they secured a scruffy win.

Would Sir Alex Ferguson approve of it, you ask? It's a delight to see the gaffer back in the stands whenever Manchester United are on the cusp of closing in on records. Anyone who has been a fan of Sir Alex Ferguson's vintage United teams would know these are exactly the type of victories that win you titles. Heck, even former United manager Jose Mourinho would approve of the 1-0 win Manchester United enjoyed on their trip away to Molineux against Wolves.

It was a win that saw Manchester United eclipse Arsenal's Invincibles as they became the first English side to set the longest unbeaten streak of 28 matches away from home.

5 Manchester United players who stood out in their win against Wolves in game week 3 of the Premier League

#5 Luke Shaw

Body check. According to a quick Google search it is: A hip or shoulder charge against an opponent to try to block his progress or unbalance him. Now, considering the highly aggressive nature of the act, it's obvious that there's a higher probability to draw penalisations from the referee.

However, Luke Shaw's performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers saw him put in plenty of those against the maurauding forwards and not get any penalisations whatsoever from the referee.

This simply speaks volumes on the level of defensive intelligence Luke Shaw has developed ever since he started to peak for the Red Devils.

With a strong defensive performance and the ability to whip in accurate long balls while taking their attack forward, Luke Shaw was one of the key contributors to Manchester United's win against Wolves.

#4 Paul Pogba

A player with 5 assists to his name already in only three Premier League outings, Paul Pogba has been a revelation this season. In the game against Wolves, we came across a different facet of his game.

Only whiskers away from getting another assist as Bruno Fernandes's goal was flagged offside, Pogba operated in a deeper role this time around. Although United were slow starters in the game, Paul Pogba looked more comfortable in possession as the second half came around.

The key takeaway from his performance - compared to his other outings from a deeper midfield position - was that this was probably his best while operating in that role.

It has a fair bit to do with his pre-established synergy with his compatriot, Raphaël Varane who is now at the heart of Manchester United's defense. Paul Pogba seemed at ease and looked confident in the game against Wolves.

