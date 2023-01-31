Ranking Paris Saint-Germain's 4 best players this season (2022-23)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are arguably one of the most powerful teams in Europe and have a decent and endowed squad of players. The Parisians have been outstanding in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and are the current Ligue 1 leaders with 48 points from 20 games, three points ahead of second-placed Lens.

Paris Saint-Germain are also one of the bookies favorites to win the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 trophy as well as other domestic competitions.

While the team's remarkable performances can be attributed to the manager and squad in general, there are some players that have stood out in this course.

Hence, this article will look at the four best Paris Saint-Germain players so far this season.

#4 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Juventus vs PSG : Group H - UEFA Champions League

The Italian is arguably one of the most talented goalkeepers in Europe right now and his goalkeeping mastery has been significant so far. Donnarumma has conceded only 22 goals and has kept 11 clean sheets in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians so far. Similarly, he has kept the most clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season (10).

Given his impressive performances in goal so far, he could be regarded as one of the best players currently in the squad and it would be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#3 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi vs Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Arguably one of the best players in the world, Lionel Messi is creative and his presence in the Parisian attack has been outstanding. The Argentine has netted 13 goals and registered 14 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain so far. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has registered the joint highest number of assists in Ligue 1 this season (10).

It can be stated that his impressive performances for club and country have increased his chances of winning his eighth Ballon d’Or and it will be interesting to see if he can win the prestigious award.

#2 Neymar

Neymar vs Manchester City : Group A - UEFA Champions League

The Brazilian is arguably one of the most versatile players in the world and his attacking intuition is immense. Neymar has netted 17 goals and registered 15 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this season. The 30-year-old is the second-highest top-scorer in Ligue 1 this season (12).

GOAL @goal Neymar's back at his very best Neymar's back at his very best 👏 https://t.co/wwCvcxbwFv

Given his impressive run of form and consistency, he deserves to be on the list and it will be interesting to see if he can help Paris Saint-Germain in winning the UEFA Champions League.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe vs Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

The Frenchman is arguably one of the most clinical finishers in the world right now and his attacking threat is enormous.

Mbappe has netted 25 goals and registered six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this season. The 2022 FIFA World Cup runner-up is the current Ligue 1 top-scorer with 13 goals.

His ability to singlehandedly wreck defenses is outstanding and remains a key member of Paris Saint-Germain.

