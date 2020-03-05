Ranking Portugal's 3 best options at right-back | Euro 2020 Watch

Portugal

The Portugal national team are one of the strongest contenders for the UEFA Euro 2020 and will head into the competition as one of the heavy favourites. They have enjoyed unparalleled success in the last few years, lifting the Euro title in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League trophy in 2018.

The defending champions have been blessed with quality all over the pitch, with the right-back position one of the spots for which they have numerous impressive players to choose from. With their defensive struggles in the past, this immense depth of options comes as a welcome change for head coach Fernando Santos.

However, with this depth in the right-back position, comes the headache of choosing the ideal starter for the 2020 Euro and that itself could be a pretty difficult thing to do. Having said that, let's take a look at three of Portugal's best options at the right-back position:

#3 Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo is more of an attack-minded full-back rather than a defensive one. The defender is known for his speed, energy and technical skills on the ball as well as his impressive crossing and dribbling abilities.

The versatile 25-year-old is capable of playing as a left-back, right-back and even as a winger. He is one of the best-attacking talents at Santos' disposal and could be called to the national team due to his attacking brilliance. The manager could even deploy him as a winger or a wing-back as he is best suited to these roles and he will surely add another layer of attack to Portugal's decent line-up.

#2 Nelson Semedo

Nelson Semedo

Nelson Semedo is another great choice at Santos' disposal as the Barcelona right-back has established himself as one of the best right-backs in world football. He is known for his speed, ball control, positional sense and is also a brilliant dribbler.

The 26-year-old possesses all the qualities required in the right-back position but his decision-making in the attacking third often lets him down.

Semedo is one of the standouts available to Santos and is likely to feature for Portugal at Euro 2020 this summer.

#1 Ricardo Pereira

Ricardo Pereira

Ricardo Pereira has been sensational for Leicester City this season and is arguably the best choice for Santos this summer.

The right-back has enjoyed somewhat of a breakout season in the Premier League and is brilliant defensively and offensively, establishing himself as one of the Foxes' most dependable players. He is the ideal choice for the right-back position in the Portugal national team and could make the spot his own for years to come.

