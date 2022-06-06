Ranking Portugal's 5 best players against Switzerland | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Looking to bag their first win in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Portugal welcomed Switzerland to the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Sunday night (June 5).

Following last Thursday’s (June 2) subdued 1-1 draw with Spain, the Selecao were searching for a commanding win. A first-half brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal each from William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo helped them to their objectives in style, securing a 4-0 win.

Portugal now find themselves at the top of their group with four points from two games.

Switzerland started the game brightly and thought they scored after only seven minutes of play. The VAR, however, spotted a handball in the build-up and ruled it out.

Eight minutes later, William Carvalho put Portugal ahead, turning in a rebound from Ronaldo’s scorching free-kick.

The legendary No. 7 joined the party just past the half-hour mark. Diogo Jota cleverly set him up and the veteran made no mistake in thumping it home from close range.

Four minutes later, the duo combined (indirectly) once again, allowing Ronaldo to double his tally. Switzerland tried to string a few passes together in the final few minutes of the first half, but they lacked the composure to break down a team like Portugal.

Six minutes into the second half, Ronaldo found the back of the net for the third time in the match. Unfortunately for him, Otavio was in an offside position in the build-up.

Fernando Santos’ side scored their final goal of the match in the 68th minute, with Cancelo converting brilliantly from a sumptuous Bernardo Silva offload. Ronaldo threatened to add more to his tally six minutes from full-time, but Gregor Kobel managed to keep the Portuguese from completing his hat-trick.

Here are five Portuguese players who stood out in their emphatic 4-0 win over Switzerland in the Nations League on Sunday:

#5 Pepe

Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Pepe, 39, produced a strong performance against Switzerland on Sunday, not giving the opposition attackers even an inch of space.

He fought for every ball, won most of his duels, and distributed the ball well. Most importantly, he neither lost his cool nor did he commit a foul.

The veteran defender also proved to be a threat inside the opposition box and was unlucky not to score, hitting the woodwork once.

The former Real Madrid centre-back cleared the ball five times, won two of his three duels, and achieved a 94.3 percent passing accuracy (50 accurate passes).

The Porto man also had a couple of shots on target, played a key pass and accurately delivered three long balls.

#4 William Carvalho

Portugal v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

William Carvalho may not be the most aesthetically pleasing midfielder in the business, but his presence in the middle can make a lot of difference.

He intercepts threatening passes, always looks for long balls, and is mighty strong in the air.

Against Switzerland, he also demonstrated one of his least-used abilities, goalscoring, to help his side to an important win.

In the 15th minute, Portugal captain Ronaldo snuck in a low freekick underneath Switzerland’s jumping wall. Gregor Kobel did well to stop it, but the rebound fell directly to Carvalho, who made no mistake finding the netting.

The Real Betis midfielder also played a key pass, accurately delivered three long balls, won both his aerial duels, and completed a clearance against Switzerland on Sunday.

#3 Diogo Jota

Portugal v Turkey: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Diogo Jota has not had the best couple of months. He did not quite manage to impress in Liverpool’s colors in the business end of the season and was quite disappointing in Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Spain.

On Sunday, however, Jota looked a lot more comfortable on the pitch and played a part in two of Portugal’s four goals.

In the 35th minute, Jota received a cross from Bruno Fernandes into the centre of the penalty box. Instead of going for goal himself, he turned and squared it off to Ronaldo, who was unmarked.

The 37-year-old did not miss from close range. Four minutes later, Jota went for Kobel’s goal from inside the box. His effort, however, was not powerful enough and was parried away by the Swiss custodian. Unfortunately for Switzerland, the ball fell straight to Ronaldo, who calmly tapped it home.

Jota also had a shot on target, played two key passes, won three ground duels and drew two fouls.

#2 Joao Cancelo

Portugal v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Joao Cancelo emerged as Portugal’s best player in last week’s 1-1 draw with Spain. The Manchester City full-back was once again on song against Switzerland. He was solid at the back, carried the ball well, created chances, and even found the back of the net himself.

Twenty-three minutes into the second half, Bernardo Silva played an inviting throughball for Cancelo to chase. Swiss goalkeeper Kobel rushed out of his line to intercept but completely misread the pace of the delivery and miskicked his attempted clearance.

Cancelo, without hesitation, took the ball around the keeper and passed it into the empty net.

Cancelo also made five interceptions, won three duels, played a key pass and accurately delivered three out of his four attempted long balls against Switzerland on Sunday night.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Having started on the bench in Portugal’s Nations League opener against Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo was back to his unstoppable best against Switzerland on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old used his ingenious off-the-ball movement to create all sorts of trouble for the Swiss and ended the night with two goals to his name.

His first came in the 35th minute, through a neat offload from Diogo Jota. Surprisingly unmarked, the Manchester United forward applied the finishing touch from close range.

Four minutes later, he once again wheeled away in celebration, having converted from an unconvincing parry from Swiss keeper Gregor Kobel.

Cristiano Ronaldo with two goals for Portugal tonight to make it 117 international career goals. His mother was in tears after he scored.

Ronaldo also had three more shots on target, played two key passes and drew two fouls.

