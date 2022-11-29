Ranking Portugal's 5 best players against Uruguay | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Aiming to secure round-of-16 football at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal squared off against Uruguay in their second Group H fixture on Monday night (28 November). The two teams met in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with Uruguay getting the better of Portugal on that occasion and securing a 2-1 victory.

Fernando Santos’ men made sure the South Americans did not have such joy on Monday night, as they pulled together to secure a 2-0 victory. Bruno Fernandes scored both goals for his country at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, taking them to the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a game to spare.

Neither team managed to settle on the ball in the opening exchanges, playing wayward passes and giving it away cheaply at times.

Portugal got their first goalscoring opportunity in the 20th minute after Nuno Mendes was fouled in a dangerous area just outside the Uruguayan box. Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take the resulting free-kick but could not get his effort over the Uruguayan wall.

Uruguay created their first clear-cut goalscoring opportunity in the 32nd minute. Rodrigo Bentancur went on a dizzying run down the middle, leaving Portuguese defenders in his wake. Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa dashed off his line and made himself big to deny Bentancur from finding the back of the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Estamos nos oitavos do Mundial! Grande trabalho, equipa! Frente a um adversário de grande mérito, fizemos valer a nossa força e a nossa qualidade. Vamos em frente! Estamos na luta e o nosso sonho continua bem vivo! Força, Portugal! Estamos nos oitavos do Mundial! Grande trabalho, equipa! Frente a um adversário de grande mérito, fizemos valer a nossa força e a nossa qualidade. Vamos em frente! Estamos na luta e o nosso sonho continua bem vivo! Força, Portugal! 💪🏽🇵🇹 https://t.co/VJWLFD1J8z

The Navigators started the second half a lot brighter than they did in the first, coming close to breaking the deadlock within seven minutes of the restart. Fernandes played the ball through to Joao Felix on the left, but the Atletico Madrid man ended up hitting the side-netting.

A couple of minutes later, Fernandes struck for the Portuguese, curling a sweet cross-cum-shot into the back of the net. Ronaldo thought he flicked it with his head, but the goal was ultimately given to the Manchester United attacking midfielder.

In the 75th minute, Uruguay came agonizingly close to scoring the equalizer, with substitute Maximiliano Gomez’s searing strike crashing against the post and coming out. Four minutes later, Federico Valverde fed a delightful through ball to Giorgian de Arrascaeta, but the substitute hit it straight down the keeper’s throat.

Portugal finally got their insurance goal in the third minute of stoppage time, as Fernandes put away a confident penalty. Six minutes later, the United superstar came mighty close to scoring the first hat trick at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Receiving a pass from Rafael Leao, Fernandes went for goal with a low shot, only to be denied by the woodwork.

It was a confident performance by the Portuguese as they became the third team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, behind France and Brazil, to secure round-of-16 qualification. Here are five players who stood out in their crucial win over Uruguay on Monday night:

#5 Nuno Mendes

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes enjoyed a lively start to the game on Monday. He was responsible for orchestrating multiple attacks down the left channel, held his ground well, and transitioned from defense to attack with the help of his interception skills. Unfortunately, he could not complete the game, leaving the field in tears after possibly hurting his neck.

Before being prematurely replaced, Mendes played a key pass, made two interceptions, delivered one accurate cross, and won four of five duels. Mendes also drew two fouls and completed a dribble.

#4 Diogo Costa

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Following a nervy display against Ghana, Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa vindicated himself with a solid performance against the South American giants. He promptly rushed off the line to deny Bentancur his stunning goal in the 32nd minute. Once again, in the 79th minute, he put pressure on De Arrascaeta, causing him to rush his shot and hit it straight at him.

Iker Casillas @IkerCasillas Momento justo donde Portugal se clasifica para octavos. Y es correcto, es una parada. Hay que darle valor a esa jugada. Mucha! Muy bien @DiogoMCosta99 Momento justo donde Portugal se clasifica para octavos. Y es correcto, es una parada. Hay que darle valor a esa jugada. Mucha! Muy bien @DiogoMCosta99 🔝 https://t.co/io7Sg5PUM9

Against Uruguay, Costa made a total of three saves, with two of them coming from inside the box. He also completed 20 passes (57.1% accuracy) and delivered five accurate long balls from his area.

#3 William Carvalho

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Coming in for the effervescent Otavio, veteran midfielder William Carvalho gave Santos’ side balance in the middle of the park. He disrupted the Uruguayan midfield time and time again, keeping Valverde from stretching his legs too often. Carvalho kept the game ticking with his short passes, was a rock in one-on-one battles, and guarded the Portuguese backline with commendable authority.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Ronaldo with a shoulder pass to Carvalho who shoots it wide. 📸 - Ronaldo with a shoulder pass to Carvalho who shoots it wide. https://t.co/jaLfeB1tkp

Carvalho won all five of his duels against Uruguay on Monday. He completed 60 passes (92.3% accuracy), delivered an accurate long ball, attempted two tackles, and cleared the ball twice.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo could not claim Fernandes’ goal in the second half, which kept him from matching Eusebio’s record nine-goal tally at the FIFA World Cup. His leap, however, was seemingly essential to the goal, as it caused Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet to miss the trajectory of Fernandes’ delivery-cum-shot. Ronaldo also pulled off a few neat tricks and created multiple goalscoring opportunities, sending the crowd into a frenzy whenever he touched the ball.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo was happy for Bruno Fernandes' brace 🥹 Ronaldo was happy for Bruno Fernandes' brace 🥹👏 https://t.co/rxiVLSUfUp

In Portugal’s second World Cup fixture in Qatar, Ronaldo played three key passes, won all three of his aerial duels, and delivered an accurate cross. Additionally, he drew a foul, won a ground duel, and delivered 28 accurate passes (73.7% accuracy).

#1 Bruno Fernandes

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes has easily been the best Portuguese player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The attacking midfielder has emerged as the heartbeat of their attack, not only creating goalscoring chances but scoring excellent goals as well.

After bagging a couple of assists against Ghana in the tournament opener, Fernandes scored a brace against Uruguay on Monday. He went for goal with a peach of a curler in the 54th minute, which, partially thanks to Ronaldo, completely deceived Rochet.

GOAL @goal Portugal's goal has now been awarded to Bruno Fernandes Portugal's goal has now been awarded to Bruno Fernandes 🔀 https://t.co/qCaCOrOXnU

Bruno’s penalty was also impeccable, with him confidently sending the keeper the wrong way and rolling the ball down the left side of Rochet’s goal. The no. 8 was then unluckily denied his hat trick by the woodwork in the closing moments of injury time.

Against Uruguay, Fernandes delivered five accurate long balls, won three ground duels, and completed 48 passes (84.2% accuracy). He also drew a foul, attempted two tackles, and made a clearance.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 896 votes