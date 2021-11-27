Ranking Portugal's top 5 goalscorers of all time

Portugal's national football team is one of the most prestigious outfits to have participated across major tournaments.

For most of its history, the international side has boasted of superstars across different eras who have gone on to change the face of football. Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Eusebio have been true legends in their lineups.

The Portuguese team is presently managed by Fernando Santos. Their recent victories include the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League and the 2015-16 European Championship.

Portugal's top 5 goalscorers of all time

#5 Nuno Gomes - 29 goals

Nuno Gomes has surely been one of Portugal's finest attacking talents across the years. The Portuguese attacker's impeccable goal record made him a mainstay in the lineup and saw him win as many as 78 caps for the national side.

Gomes' career spanned mostly in Portugal and Italy. He has won multiple trophies at club level and enjoyed a huge national following thanks to his exploits.

He is a two-time winner of the Portuguese League, a two-time Portuguese Cup winner and a three-time League Cup winner with SL Benfica. He has also lifted the 2000-01 Serie A title with Fiorentina.

On the international stage, Nuno Gomes made his debut in a friendly fixture against France in 1996. Since then, he has gone on to score 29 goals for Portugal's national football team in 78 appearances.

#4 Luís Figo - 32 goals

Luís Figo is arguably one of the finest Portuguese footballers to have played the modern game of football. He too is one of the biggest footballing celebrities, having made the most controversial switch from Barcelona to the ranks of Real Madrid in 2000.

Figo has mostly enjoyed a wildly successful career with multiple trophies to his name. His exceptional performances across 1999-2000 also saw him win the illustrious Ballon D'Or award.

The Portuguese winger had an incredible ability to get past defenders in the most creative way possible and create opportunities for his team.

Figo's outstanding performances saw him lift the 2001-02 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid. He also became a four-time Spanish champion, a two-time Spanish Cup winner, and a four-time Italian champion.

On the international stage, Figo made his debut in 1991 in a friendly match against Luxembourg at only 18 years of age. Since then he has made 127 appearances for Portugal's national football team and scored a total of 32 goals.

Figo's 127 caps for the national team were a record but have since been broken by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Moutinho.

