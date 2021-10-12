Ranking the 6 Premier League managers with the highest net worth

The Premier League's 'Big Six' clubs have had high-profile and talented tacticians over the years. While the spotlight is invariably on big-name players in these Premier League teams, it goes without saying that an able tactician is a must-have for sustained success.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger put Manchester United and Arsenal, respectively, on the Premier League landscape. Treble-winning Jose Mourinho arrived at Chelsea in early 2000s to successfully challenge the duopoly of United and Arsenal.

Almost a decade later, another treble-winning manager, Pep Guardiola, arrived in the Premier League. He made Manchester City a force to reckon with. Jurgen Klopp has done the same at Liverpool since arriving at the club six years ago.

Among other Big Six managers, Mikel Arteta is attempting to return Arsenal among the Premier League's big boys. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is striving to end United's near decade-long Premier League drought. Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo has been tasked with reviving Tottenham Hotspur's flagging fortunes after Mourinho's forgettable stint.

While all of these men are on decent contracts, a few of them also have lucrative endorsements, which have boosted their net worth. On that note, here's a look at the managers of the Premier League's 'Big Six' based on their net worth:

#6 Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham Hotspur) - £1.1 million

Nuno Espirito Santo has the lowest net worth among the Big Six Premier League managers.

Nuno Espirito Santo has the lowest net worth among the managers of the Premier League's 'Big Six' teams.

The Portuguese, who has signed a contract worth £14 million for two years, was appointed at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur this summer. He reportedly has a sack clause in his contract, meaning he could be sacked next summer for free if Spurs fail to finish in the top six.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Official: Tottenham appoint Nuno Espírito Santo as their new head coach on a contract until 2023. Official: Tottenham appoint Nuno Espírito Santo as their new head coach on a contract until 2023. https://t.co/lg4ekL1pMY

This is the fourth season in the Premier League for Nuno, who managed Wolves for four years (one in the Championship). Spurs made a good start to life under their new manager, winning their first three games. But they lost the next three in succession. A win against Aston Villa in their most recent game puts them in eighth in the table.

#5 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) - £2 million

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is one of the best-paid Manchester United managers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been at the Manchester United helm for almost three years now. He has taken the club to successive top-three finishes in his first two full Premier League seasons in charge.

He signed an extension this summer that would see him at the Premier League club until 2024. With an estimated annual salary of £9 million, Solskjaer is one of the best-paid managers in the Premier League. Interestingly, the Norwegian's net worth has plummeted by one-fifth from a high of £10 million a decade ago.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract with Manchester United. Agreement reached until June 2024. 🔴 #MUFC Solskjaer and Man Utd also included an option to extend the agreement until June 2025, official statement confirms. #Solskjaer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract with Manchester United. Agreement reached until June 2024. 🔴 #MUFCSolskjaer and Man Utd also included an option to extend the agreement until June 2025, official statement confirms. #Solskjaer

The former player has failed to win a trophy as the club's manager. With a star-studded team this season, Solskjaer is expected to end United's long Premier League drought. Failure to do so could see the Norwegian's stint at Old Trafford cut short.

#4 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - £15 million

Mikel Arteta has had an inconsistent stint as Arsenal manager.

Mikel Arteta felt like a breath of fresh air when he was appointed as Arsenal manager almost two years ago. But he had a disastrous 2020-21 campaign where the Gunners failed to qualify for Europe for the first time in over two decades. Based on that performance, the heat is truly on Arteta.

Things were exacerbated after Arsenal made a disastrous start to their new campaign, losing their first three games. However, Arteta has managed to steady the ship for now; the Gunners are 11th in the Premier League after seven games.

Notably, Arteta's first-ever managerial assignment is at a Premier League top-six club, making him only the fifth person to do so. He has a reported annual salary of £5 million, and is contracted with the Gunners till 2023.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto

Ruud Gullit - Chelsea, 1996

Gianluca Vialli - Chelsea, 1998

Tim Sherwood - Tottenham, 2013@Arsenal Mikel Arteta becomes only the 5th man with no prior managerial experience to take permanent charge of a “Big Six” club in PL eraPreviously:Roy Evans - Liverpool, 1994Ruud Gullit - Chelsea, 1996Gianluca Vialli - Chelsea, 1998Tim Sherwood - Tottenham, 2013 #Arteta Mikel Arteta becomes only the 5th man with no prior managerial experience to take permanent charge of a “Big Six” club in PL eraPreviously:Roy Evans - Liverpool, 1994

Ruud Gullit - Chelsea, 1996

Gianluca Vialli - Chelsea, 1998

Tim Sherwood - Tottenham, 2013#Arteta @Arsenal https://t.co/uSv5F4XL3O

Arteta's high net worth is due to his earnings as a player and the few business ventures he possesses. He was the highest earner at Everton and had a lucrative contract with Arsenal as a player.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh