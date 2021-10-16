Ranking PSG's 5 best players in 2-1 win against Angers | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG left it late to seal the win against Angers as Ligue 1 resumed after the international break. Goals from Danilo Pereira and Kylian Mbappe saw the French giants come back from behind after Angelo Fulgini's early strike, with PSG eventually winning the match 2-1.

Angers proved why they are the surprise package in the French top flight this campaign. The underdogs looked like the better team for the major portion of the game and posed a huge challenge to PSG. Fulgini gave Angers the lead in the first half while Mauricio Pochettino's side looked clueless on the pitch.

PSG were without several key players like Lionel Messi and Neymar due to international commitments and the side's performance was below their usual standards. PSG had to bank on Kylian Mbappe's late and controversial penalty to collect all three points and cement their lead on top.

Despite not being at their best, Pochettino's side had enough quality to seal victory against Angers. Some stars performed better than the rest and made the difference for PSG with their caliber. Without further ado let us take a look at

PSG's 5 best players in their Ligue 1 win against Angers

#5 Presnel Kimpembe

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

With Marquinhos unavailable and Sergio Ramos yet to recover from injury, Presnel Kimpembe had a huge role to play against Angers. The centre-back did not disappoint, leading PSG's defense against tough opposition. While PSG's defense could have fared better, Kimpembe was an exception.

PSG's captain on the night, Kimpembe, did manage to hold his own to prevent Angers from extending their lead. The defender timed his tackles at the right moments to break off the opponent's attack. Kimpembe was instrumental in dispossessing the opposition multiple times throughout the night.

#4 Marco Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Marco Verratti has always been reliable for PSG and he again showed his caliber against Angers. The Italian midfielder dictated the game with his pin-point passing and brilliant playmaking. Verratti created some golden opportunities for PSG, showing why he is one of the most important players for the Ligue 1 giants.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Players with a 100% dribble success rate in Ligue 1 this season (5+ dribble attempts):Lionel Messi

Marco Verratti

Ryad Boudebouz

Jason Berthomier

Verratti's only flaw on the night was that he was dispossessed a couple of times, which helped Angers create chances. But the rare mistakes do not take anything away from the fact that the midfield general was at his best and was a key player for PSG in their win.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh