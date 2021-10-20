Ranking PSG's 5 most creative players right now

PSG made headlines this summer due to their blockbuster signings in the transfer window. Under Qatari ownership, the French giants landed four free signings, including Lionel Messi from Barcelona and Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid.

With world-class players like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar already in their ranks, the Ligue 1 giants have assembled a team of unparalleled strength. It goes without saying that PSG boast the best squad on paper, not just in the French top flight but in the football world.

After securing the services of world-class recruits, PSG are well set to challenge for all trophies this campaign. They have started their 2021-22 season well and are at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a massive lead of nine points after ten games. PSG also top their group in the UEFA Champions League but are yet to demonstrate their full strength in the first three fixtures.

Meanwhile, creative players are always in demand. The recent big-money signing of Jack Grealish by Manchester City is a testament to the importance of creativity in a team. With their ability to open up defenses, creative players are pivotal for a team to score goals. Of course, PSG have some world-class creative footballers in their ranks.

Today, we will be ranking PSG's most creative players. Without further ado, let us take a look at

PSG's 5 most creative players at the moment

#5 Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe's stats for PSG are nothing short of sensational. The French forward has demonstrated his prowess with powerful displays of late, bagging five goals and six assists so far this campaign. Mbappe's efficiency in front of goal has been a pivotal factor in PSG's success in recent years.

Despite the high output with goals, the 22-year old has proven that he can bring another dimension to his game with his creativity. Mbappe's darting runs forward with blistering pace help open up defenses and free up more space for his teammates.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT

⚽️ 1 goal

🥅 3 shots/1 on target

🅰️ 1 assist

🎯 3 big chan. created

🔭 3/3 acc. long balls

👟 35/43 acc. passes

💨 6/13 succ. dribbles

📈 8.5 SofaScore rating 🔎 | FOCUSKylian Mbappé led PSG to a 2:1 comeback win against Angers with this strong display:👌 80 touches⚽️ 1 goal🥅 3 shots/1 on target🅰️ 1 assist🎯 3 big chan. created🔭 3/3 acc. long balls👟 35/43 acc. passes💨 6/13 succ. dribbles📈 8.5 SofaScore rating #PSGSCO 🔎 | FOCUSKylian Mbappé led PSG to a 2:1 comeback win against Angers with this strong display:👌 80 touches

In addition to Mbappe's individual traits, the winger has also managed to find his team-mates with enhanced passing range. An increase in key passes is the reason for the higher number of assists for Mbappe, which was again evident in PSG's 2-1 win against Angers this past weekend.

#4 Marco Verratti

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

A complete package, Marco Verratti is one of the most underrated midfielders in the world. The Italian midfielder excels as a deep-lying playmaker and effortlessly pulls the strings for PSG in midfield.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Players with a 100% dribble success rate in Ligue 1 this season (5+ dribble attempts):Lionel Messi

Marco Verratti

Ryad Boudebouz

Jason Berthomier

Verratti not only dictates the tempo but also dictates how PSG move with the ball. The midfielder rotates the play, knows how to dribble past opponents and picks up teammates in space with his pin-point passes.

PSG look like a totally different team with the presence of Verratti. The 28-year old might not get a high number of assists but remains a significant creative force in midfield for the French giants.

