Ranking PSG's 5 best captains in the 21st century

PSG have only grown in terms of their squad strength, financial pull and success over the past decade. They have ruthlessly dominated the French top flight and have turned into a European superpower since their Qatari takeover in 2011. Trophies have followed them ever since, with a plethora of superstars and unprecedented glamor.

PSG boast one of Europe's best squads at the moment. They remain a top contender in the French top flight and in the UEFA Champions League. The Parisian club have always shown their financial might in order to meet their lofty ambitions. They still hold the record for the most expensive transfer when they bought Neymar from Barcelona for €222 million in 2017.

As a result, they are fortunate to witness numerous world class players don their blue kit and grace the Parc Des Princes with their presence.

Amidst numerous footballers, Les Parisiens have also seen some great leaders play for them. On that note, let us take a look at

PSG's 5 best captains of the 21st century

#5 Frederic Dehu

Frederic Dehu might not be a stellar name but he had a massive impact in the early 2000s for PSG. Dehu joined PSG in 2000 after stints at Lens and Barcelona and spent four years in the French capital. The Parisian club endured difficult times back then and Dehu did a fantastic job of leading them back to their best.

Dehu was a stellar defender whose aggressive presence on the pitch made him a natural leader. He was a reliable presence in the PSG backline and demonstrated his caliber with some majestic displays. The French centre-back made 167 appearances for PSG, leading them to the Coupe de France in his final season at the club.

#4 Marquinhos

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Marquinhos is the current commander of the PSG squad, taking over the reins following Thiago Silva's departure in 2020. His composure and calm demeanor at the heart of defense makes him an asset and a valuable leader for the club.

There is no doubt regarding Marquinhos' quality as a defender. The Brazilian has proven his versatility, often featuring as a right-back, centre-back and even in midfield at times. He is also strong in the air and an excellent tackler which makes him one of the best defenders on the planet.

In addition to his defensive prowess, Marquinhos also excels at passing with his wide passing range and vision to pick out his teammates. Unfortunately, PSG are yet to taste glory under the Brazilian's leadership. But they remain the favorites to dominate this campaign.

