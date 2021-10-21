Ranking PSG's 5 best dribblers in the 21st century

PSG have proven themselves to be a major force in the football world since a change in their ownership in 2011. Due to their financial might, the Ligue 1 giants have managed to attract mega superstars to become a European powerhouse. With a glamorous squad, Les Parisiens have enjoyed an incomparable amount of domestic success for the majority of the last decade.

A dribbler is, of course, one of the most integral parts of any football team. Not only do they open up defenses with their dribbling skills, they also bring joy to the sport. Dribbling is eye-pleasing and effective, which is why footballers who can dribble are so important and so valuable in the game.

Being one of the best clubs in the French top flight in the 21st century, PSG boast a plethora of world class footballers who have featured for them. There are also some quality dribblers among them, who have had the pleasure of donning PSG's famous blue kit.

On that note, let us take a look at

PSG's 5 best dribblers of the 21st century

Note: In this list, we will only be considering players who have spent at least a season with PSG.

#5 Pedro Pauleta

Arsenal v PSG - Emirates Cup

One of the greatest ever forwards in PSG's history, Pauleta left an incredible mark during his tenure at the club. The Portuguese forward arrived in the the French capital in the early 2000s when things were not looking good for the club. Despite lacking a fluent support system, he ended up scoring 109 goals for PSG in just five seasons at the club.

Yanek Stats @yanekstats PSG Most Goals 🆕

2⃣0⃣0⃣ - Edinson Cavani 🇺🇾

1⃣5⃣6⃣ - Zlatan Ibrahimović 🇸🇪

1⃣3⃣7⃣ - Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 🆕

1⃣0⃣9⃣ - Pauleta 🇵🇹

1⃣0⃣0⃣ - Dominique Rocheteau 🇫🇷

9⃣8⃣ - Mustapha Dahleb 🇩🇿

9⃣5⃣ - François M'Pelé 🇨🇬

8⃣8⃣ - Angel Di María 🇦🇷

8⃣8⃣ - Neymar 🇧🇷1⃣ - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 PSG Most Goals 🆕

Pauleta was a terrific finisher and that trait often overshadowed how skillful he was with the ball. The sharpshooter was good with both feet and often beat defenders with his pace off the mark. Pauleta's trickery with the ball and pace was a unique but effective mixture, which helped him glide past defenders.

#4 Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the last few years to become one of the global superstars in world football. With 139 goals and 69 assists in just 184 appearances for PSG, Mbappe's numbers are a testament to his attacking prowess.

Mbappe's extraterrestrial pace with the ball is unmatched and gives him the edge even against the fastest of defenders. The French forward can accelerate when needed or pause, which makes it extremely difficult to mark and defend. Mbappe's skillset always allows him to do numerous things with the ball and eventually makes him a terrific dribbler.

