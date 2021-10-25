Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have always been around as one of the strongest teams present. However, the Parisians have lacked quite the cutting edge that is required to put them at par with giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Ligue 1 juggernauts have further fortified their squad during this year's summer transfer window. The same has also put Pochettino and his men under a lot of pressure as they are expected to deliver week-in and week-out.

The kind of firepower possessed by PSG at the moment is enough to bring them trophies. Speaking of which, if we look at it, PSG never lacked any firepower. The nine-time Ligue 1 champions have housed a handful of their best players from across Europe.

Ranking PSG'S 5 best left-footed players in the 21st century

#5 Mamadou Sakho (2007-2013)

Sakho signed a professional contract with the club at the age of 17

The Paris-born center-back was a hot property during his boyhood days. Picked up by PSG at the age of 12, the young Mamadou Sakho switched from the role of striker to that of a defender. After taking some time to adapt to his new side and a series of bad behaviors, Sakho finally started settling in at Paris.

Rising through the ranks, he turned out to be not just one of the best left-footed but one of the best defensive players found by PSG. The Frenchman signed a professional contract with the club at the age of 17 and went onto be a regular starter right away.

Sakho played in about 201 games (across all competitions) in the Paris Saint-Germain jersey. He has won four major trophies with the club in his seven seasons at the Parc des Princes.

#4 Layvin Kurzawa (2015-Present)

Kurzawa is the first defender in modern Champions League history to score a hat-trick

Kurzawa earned a reputation for himself during his Monaco days, especially in the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons. The same reputation earned him a ticket to the Parc des Princes in 2015. At PSG, the French international had huge shoes to fill as club legend Maxwell was on the verge of retirement.

Deployed down the left-flank, this left-footed full-back didn't take much time to break into the first-team squad. Layvin Kurzawa is the first defender in modern Champions League history to score a hat-trick. He achieved this feat against Anderlecht in 2017.

Over the course of years, Kurzawa has evolved to be a more versatile player. However, even though as of now he faces competition from Abdou Diallo, Kurzawa remains one of the most important players at Pochettino's discretion.

