Ranking PSG's 5 best players in 2-1 win against Lille | Ligue1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left it late once again as Lille put on a fight at the Parc des Princes on Friday night. The defending champions were unwilling to let their form hand PSG an easy win and ensured the Ligue 1 leaders struggled to earn the points.

Jonathan David handed Lille a much-deserved lead in the 30th minute after some beautiful football from the visiting side. The goal seemed set to be the only one of the game. But Marquinhos popped up in the box and scored the equalizer in the 74th minute.

Lille were playing with their backs to the walls, and it was clear they wanted to leave the stadium with at least one point. Angel di Maria had other plans as he linked up with Neymar on the edge of the box. He scored the winner in the 88th minute.

Here are PSG's 5 best players from the 2-1 win over Lille:

#5 - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Gueye was once again the stand-out performer in midfield with Marco Verratti out injured. The former Lille star was a rock in the PSG side as he helped them connect the defense with the attack.

PSG needed someone to run up and down the pitch, and Gini Wijnaldum was unable to keep up with the pace of the game. The Dutchman wants to play regularly, but his performances this season have been nowhere near good enough.

Gueye, on the other hand, was excellent in finding his teammates and finished the game with 93% pass success and three crucial tackles.

#4 - Presnel Kimpembe

Not the best game for Presnel Kimpembe, but the Frenchman did manage to shine. He was often out of position but was helped by Danilo Pereira, who sat back when the defender moved forward.

The performance today from the defender was more about carrying the ball forward than his defensive display, as Lille could get past with a lot. He could have done a lot better in stopping the visiting side from entering the box. But luckily none of the moves he was at fault for resulted in goals.

#3 - Neymar

Lionel Messi and Neymar were expected to be the stand-out performers today, but the Argentine was taken off at half-time. The Brazilian played the whole game and even managed to set up the match-winning goal.

Neymar Jr: "It was a tough game, but we fought until the end. It's good for the team, congratulations to everyone, I'm happy with the win."

Just like Kimpembe, the game was not Neymar's best as his passes were often intercepted, and he was stopped a lot while trying to dribble too. He finished the game with 83% pass success, four dribbles completed out of nine, and two shots at goal – only one on target.

