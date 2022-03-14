Ranking PSG's 5 best players against Bordeaux | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit with a commanding 3-0 win over Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon.

At the Parc des Princes, the Parisians were not given the warmest of welcomes. Boos and jeers rang around the stadium after their crushing 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) defeat to Real Madrid and subsequent Champions League Round of 16 elimination. Lionel Messi and Neymar, in particular, received a lot of flak early on, with fans booing them every time they touched the ball.

Fortunately, the league leaders remained unfazed by the coldness of their supporters and put their best foot forward. Having faced a couple of scares in the opening 10 minutes, PSG pulled themselves in front, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe’s 24th-minute strike. Bordeaux played a low block for the next 21 minutes, not allowing the hosts to run rampant.

Seven minutes into the second half, Neymar doubled Les Parisiens' advantage, applying a poacher’s finish to Achraf Hakimi’s low cross. Nine minutes later, Leandro Paredes joined the party, beating a couple of defenders and dispatching a neat strike to find the top-right corner.

In the 87th minute, Messi came close to increasing his goal tally for his new employers but was ultimately denied by the post.

Here are five players who helped PSG to a comfortable win over Bordeaux on Sunday afternoon:

#5 Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain’s defender-in-chief was all over the place against Real Madrid on Wednesday night. Back in Ligue 1, he looked a lot more comfortable and kept things tight at the back without breaking a sweat.

The Brazilian cleared the ball with ease, immaculately distributed long-balls, and went for tackles without hesitation.

Over the course of the 90, the skipper won all seven of his duels, registered three clearances, attempted four tackles, and accurately dispatched six of his seven long balls.

On Sunday, he also completed 70 passes with 95.9 percent accuracy, only ceding possession three times.

#4 Neymar

Having failed to inspire a Paris Saint-Germain comeback in Madrid, Neymar returned home to recover some confidence. The Brazilian was subjected to jeers from the get-go but did not let the discouraging voices affect his gameplay.

He combined well with Mbappe and Messi, tried to help his midfielders by dropping deep, and bagged his side’s second goal on Sunday.

In the 52nd minute, Achraf Hakimi was played on by Messi down the right-hand channel. The Morocco international spotted Neymar in a favorable position inside the area and squared it off.

The 30-year-old calmly slotted it home from the six-yard box.

#3 Kylian Mbappe

PSG’s standout player of the season, Kylian Mbappe wasn’t quite at his best on Sunday but still managed to give his side the go-ahead goal.

The Frenchman, who was the only Parisian forward to be applauded by the home supporters, got on the scoresheet in the 24th minute.

Receiving the ball from Georginio Wijnaldum, Mbappe dispatched an unstoppable shot past Bourdeaux keeper Gaetan Poussin.

Apart from the smashing goal, Mbappe took two other shots, completed three dribbles, won four ground duels, and drew a foul.

His goal on Tuesday took his tally to 26 for the season. The 23-year-old also has 17 assists to his name, making him the team’s leading assist-provider as well as the leading scorer.

#2 Lionel Messi

When PSG signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, they wished for him to be their captain without the armband. They wanted him to use all his experience to guide the Parisians to their first Champions League title.

In the defeat against Real Madrid on Wednesday, Messi failed to produce the goods, barely impacting when the visitors were looking for inspiration.

Disgruntled PSG fans let their feelings know for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner on Sunday afternoon, booing him every time he touched the ball.

The Argentine was initially affected by their treatment but recovered as the match wore on. Although he did not score or assist on Sunday, the former Barca star played a part in two of Paris Saint-Germain’s three goals.

In the 24th minute, he found Georginio Wijnaldum with a clever pass at the edge of the area. The Dutchman then found Mbappe, who converted from close range.

Seven minutes into the second half, Messi played Hakimi through on goal with an inch-perfect through ball. The right-back squared it off to Neymar, who converted coolly from close range.

Apart from the two crucial goal-making passes, Messi struck the post once in the 87th minute.

#1 Leandro Paredes

Messi’s compatriot Leandro Paredes ran the show in the middle of the park on Sunday afternoon. His passing was top notch (101 passes, with a 99 percent accuracy), all seven of his long balls found their intended targets, and he won three of his four ground duels.

If that wasn't enough, he also scored a neat goal just past the hour mark.

Capitalizing from the ruckus inside the Bordeaux penalty box, Paredes picked up the ball in a favorable position. Anticipating imminent danger, two Bordeaux players attempted to thwart his effort but were deceived by Pardes’ nimble footwork.

Having ridden their challenges, the midfielder aimed for and found the top-right corner of the visitors’ goal. A sublime effort from the 27-year-old.

Edited by Samya Majumdar