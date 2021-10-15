Ranking PSG's 5 best players so far this season

Expectations are high at PSG this season following their sensational summer transfer window. The French giants have brought in a plethora of stars, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos. Their business this summer has made them favourites for both the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League this campaign.

The Parisian club already have a six-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 and are also favourites to top their Champions League group to qualify for the knockout rounds. PSG have the weight of the world on their shoulders to deliver silverware at the end of this campaign and will rely on their star power to do so.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been in imperious form this season, having only lost two games across all competitions so far. This list will rank five players who have been PSG's best performers up until this point in the campaign. So without further ado, here are

PSG's 5 best players so far this season

#5 Neymar

Neymar has been one of PSG's most influential players

Brazilian superstar Neymar has had a slow start to the season in terms of goal contributions. He has had a solitary goal along with two assists in seven games across all competitions this season. But the forward's influence on PSG's game cannot be understated.

Neymar is often at the heart of PSG's attack and has been involved in most of the team's forward play. The Brazilian's prowess on the ball is up there with the world's best and he has shown that this season. The forward has put in some dazzling displays so far and has yet to hit his stride this campaign.

Pochettino will hope that the Brazilian can finally have a full season at PSG. He will need Neymar to avoid any injuries if they are to finish the campaign with silverware.

Harrison Cardoso FC @misplacedpass Neymar hasn’t played more than 20 league games once in his 4 years at PSG. Ridiculous. Neymar hasn’t played more than 20 league games once in his 4 years at PSG. Ridiculous. https://t.co/QFZq0RpAU6

#4 Ander Herrera

Herrera has stepped up his performances for PSG this season

Even though it's still early in the campaign, Ander Herrera is having his best season in terms of contributions at PSG. He filled in for the injured Marco Verratti for the opening part of the campaign. Since then the Spaniard has made sure his Italian teammate has not been missed in midfield.

Herrera has already bagged four goals and two assists across all competitions this season and has been one of PSG's standout players this campaign. The Spaniard has done well alongside Idrissa Gueye in midfield, showing his abilities in the No. 8 role for the side.

Even with Verratti now fully fit again, Herrera's performances this season have warranted him a place in Pochettino's starting lineup. It remains to be seen how the Spaniard will be used for the rest of the campaign.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh