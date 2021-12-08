Ranking PSG's 5 best players against Club Brugge | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Having already secured Round of 16 football, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hosted Club Brugge in their final UEFA Champions League group A fixture on Tuesday night.

Despite playing an inconsequential match, Mauricio Pochettino fielded his strongest XI against Club Brugge, featuring the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The intention was clear from the start - PSG were looking to put on a show at the Parc des Princes.

The party began just two minutes into the game, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe’s knack for being in the right place at the right time. The Frenchman pounced on Brugge keeper Simon Mignolet’s mistake to get PSG up and running.

Mbappe doubled his tally just five minutes later, dispatching a venomous volley from Angel Di Maria’s lofted ball into the box. In the 37th minute, Mbappe turned provider, feeding the ball to Lionel Messi, allowing him to curl the ball home from outside the area.

Having been battered in the first half, Brugge started the second half strongly, creating a few decent opportunities. Their effort finally paid off in the 68th minute when Mats Rits converted convincingly from close range.

Finally, in the 75th minute, Lionel Messi added another to his tally, converting expertly from the penalty spot.

PSG’s 4-1 win over Club Brugge saw a host of convincing performances. Here are the top five that caught our attention:

#5 Abdou Diallo

Coming in for Presnel Kimpembe, PSG centre-back Abdou Diallo enjoyed an impressive outing against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

The Senegal international was calm and composed at the back and communicated well with his captain Marquinhos.

Diallo’s distribution was impressive and he cut out passing lanes as well as he could have. Against Brugge, the 25-year-old completed eight clearances, attempted two tackles and intercepted four passes.

He also provided an inch-perfect long-ball to Gini Wijnaldum in the first half, but the former Liverpool man failed to apply the finishing touch.

#4 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Mauricio Pochettino picked Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of Keylor Navas to guard the goal in PSG’s final Champions League Group A fixture.

Judging by the gulf in quality between the two teams, Donnarumma was expected to have a comfortable night. Unfortunately for the Italian shot-stopper, Brugge had other ideas.

Despite being three goals down, Brugge came at PSG with everything they had in the second 45. Donnarumma fought bravely and made a total of five saves.

Yes, he was beaten by Rits in the 68th minute, but the former Milan man could not do much about it.

