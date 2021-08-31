Ranking PSG's top 5 players from Ligue 1 GW 4

Ever since Lionel Messi was unveiled at PSG's Parc des Princes, the most searched term on the internet has had to be — "When will Lionel Messi play for PSG". Well, the wait is over and PSG's star man from this year's summer transfer window made a cameo in the Parisians' away game at Reims in game week 4 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season.

However, the fans will have to wait to witness the deadly Neymar-Messi duo as the Argentine came in for his dear friend Neymar in the 66th minute. By winning 2-0 away from home against Reims, PSG have picked up the maximum points from their 4 games since the start of the new season.

Lionel Messi will make his PSG debut today.



The 9-time Ligue 1 champions maintain the top spot comfortably. Barring a couple of scares, the Parisians enjoyed domination over most of the game. Even though Reims tried to hurt PSG in the best way possible, lack of possession didn't give them many opportunities.

Without further ado, here is a look at the

5 best players for PSG against Reims in Ligue 1 game week 4

#5 Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas did his best to maintain a clean sheet

Standing between the sticks for PSG, the former Real Madrid shot-stopper did his best to grab a clean sheet. Though PSG dominated the game and were evidently going to bag the three points, it was Keylor Navas's fine performance that handed them a clean sheet.

The Costa Rican had his eyes open throughout the 90 minutes and parried away a couple of shots that penetrated through PSG's last line of defense.

Just minutes before the half-time, Reims forward Ilan Kebbal sent one firing into PSG's goalpost, however Keylor Navas exhibited supreme composure to grab it between his gloves comfortably.

He was also called into action by Van Bergen with an effort from a tight angle. However, the PSG number 1 came to the rescue once again.

#4 Idrissa Gana Gueye

Idrissa Gana Gueye was one of the best players for PSG last evening

Placed at the heart of Mauricio Pochettino's 4-3-3 setup, the Senegalese midfielder aced his position during the entirety of the game. Majorly taking up the role of defensive midfielder, the former Everton man aided his team up front with constant ball distributions.

He also played an important role in the counterattack that led to Kylian Mbappe's second goal. From running into the opposition's box to cutting them out in his own half, Idrissa Gana Gueye certainly made life difficult for the Reims players.

He even had two shots fired towards the target, only to be blocked by Reims defense.

