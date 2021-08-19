Ranking PSG's top 5 players from GW 2 of Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are having a monstrous summer transfer window. In a matter of weeks, they have signed Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, and Lionel Messi.

Unfortunately, three of their five signings were not ready for the second match of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 campaign. That, however, did not stop the nine-time league winners from snatching a comfortable win.

PSG managed a dominant 4-2 win against Strasbourg this week to add to their 2-1 win against Troyes in their league opener nearly two weeks ago. Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler and Pablo Sarabia were on the scoresheet for the hosts this time.

The six-goal thriller demonstrated some convincing performances from PSG's stars; and today, we will check out the top five of the lot. Without further ado, let us take a look at the

5 best performers for PSG from gameweek 2 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

After winning the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum chose to walk out of the Reds’ camp in the summer. The free agent was immediately snagged by Paris Saint-Germain, who needed a calculative attacking threat in the middle of the park.

Wijnaldum chose PSG over Barcelona and still ended up playing with Messi 😎 pic.twitter.com/PA04zXcaKT — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 11, 2021

The new signing did not score a goal or make an assist in the first two matches of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign, but his performance this week was surely commendable. He operated on the left of Ander Herrera and was responsible for keeping the left-flank operational. The Netherlands international played 29 accurate passes, won 5 duels, and completed 3 dribbles to give Paris Saint-Germain a solid blend of defensive solidity and attacking flair. He was subbed off for Rafinha in the 88th minute.

#4 Abdou Diallo

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

PSG has grown to become a team of mega stars. However, that does not mean the team does not have enough under-the-radar quality players. Abdou Diallo is not a household name by any means, but he has certainly shown enough promise to put pressure on first-choice defenders.

With Juan Bernat nursing his ligament injury, Diallo got the chance to start as PSG’s left-back in the first two matches of the season, and he did not disappoint. He ran up and down the left-hand channel, combining effortlessly with Wijnaldum and Kylian Mbappe.

6’2” tall, 25 years of age, left footed CB, who’s good on the ball, but, is now part of a crowded back line at PSG. Should Paratici inquire about Abdou Diallo availability? @WeRTottenhamTV — Ina Strickner (@InaStrickner) August 11, 2021

The Senegalese footballer was instrumental in PSG’s opening goal against Strasbourg. His perfect delivery into the middle of the Strasbourg box allowed Mauro Icardi to attack the ball and hit the back of the net in style. Diallo completed the match for PSG and is set to feature in their next outing at Brest.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh