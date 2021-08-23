Ranking PSG's top 5 players from Ligue 1 GW3

Last week, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) scored four goals at home against Strasbourg to maintain their winning record in Ligue 1. In the third game week of Ligue 1 this past weekend, PSG came out all guns blazing and recorded the same 4-2 scoreline at Brest.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were not ready to take to the pitch for PSG, while newly-signed Gianluigi Donnarumma was also left on the bench. Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi were the only two new acquisitions to feature for the nine-time Ligue 1 champions on Friday.

Ander Herrera got things underway with a goal in the first half before Kylian Mbappe doubled PSG’s advantage. Franck Honorat pulled one back for the hosts but that did not stop PSG from going all out in the second half. Idrissa Gueye restored PSG's two-goal cushion, only for Steve Mounie to make things interesting again. Finally, Argentina international, Angel di Maria, came to PSG’s rescue in the 90th minute, scoring the all-important insurance goal to seal the win.

Many players stepped in to maintain PSG’s winning streak at Brest, but a few players were a tad more instrumental than others. On that note, here are the

Top 5 performers for PSG in their GW3 win over Brest in Ligue 1

#5 Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi was very effective against Brest

New-signing Achraf Hakimi was pretty impressive in his last outing for PSG. This week, too, he did everything in his power to win Mauricio Pochettino’s confidence.

As an attack-minded full-back, Hakimi was seen sprinting up the right-hand channel more often than not, but was more-or-less careful about his adventures. He completed 55 passes, with 92% accuracy and even tested the Brest keeper on a couple of occasions.

trent spends more time in the attacking 3rd statpadding assists while his defensive stats are horrid. Hakimi is amazing on both sides. no debate https://t.co/KJQvc6QveE — malik (@malikabe_) August 15, 2021

His best moment came in the dying minutes of the match as his measured pass found Angel di Maria outside the box. The Argentine expertly converted the pass by dinking the ball over the Brest keeper to seal the game.

#4 Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti made his first appearance of the Ligue 1 season for PSG

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti had a tough time last season, spending a big chunk of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season on the sidelines. He dealt with a plethora of injuries and could only register 21 appearances across the campaign.

This year, he will hope to be a lot more influential for PSG and hopefully make a telling impact in their title quest. Verratti made his 2021-22 Ligue 1 debut against Brest on Friday, and the player showed glimpses of his best self.

Verratti ball is truly and beautifully back. pic.twitter.com/Vu0NoLKLM4 — Galu (@PSGalu) August 20, 2021

Verratti was PSG’s metronome in the middle of the park and struck the perfect blend between attack and defense. He was a superb ball carrier as well, completing five dribbles in the match. His 72-minute stint also saw him make the most tackles (3) in the match.

