Ranking Real Madrid's 5 most creative players in the 21st century

Real Madrid are one of the greatest clubs in world football. Their unparalleled success in football history remains unmatched.

Over the years, Real Madrid have been dominating the Spanish top flight. They have won 34 La Liga titles, among other notable trophies. But what truly makes them great is their record haul of 13 European cups.

Los Blancos' obsession with success on the biggest stages is still prevalent and remains a decisive factor in their greatness.

With such a rich history and football heritage, Real Madrid have had the privilege of witnessing some of the greatest creative footballers of the modern era feature at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's 5 most creative players of the 21st century.

Special mentions: Toni Kroos, Guti, Karim Benzema, Raul, Kaka and Angel Di Maria.

#5 David Beckham

David Beckham was one of Florentino Perez's most famous Galactico signings when he arrived from Manchester United in 2003. Although the Galactico era was not as successful as Perez would have hoped for, Real Madrid played euphoric football. Beckham was at the center of attraction and an extremely valuable piece, both on and off the pitch.

Beckham was an obvious creative outlet, decisive both with his set-pieces and his final through balls. His key passes were good enough to pierce through any defense and ultimately create a goal. The legendary midfielder's crosses were excellent too, often finding the target man inside the box.

During his four-year tenure at the club, Beckham scored 20 goals and provided 51 assists.

#4 Luis Figo

The signing of Luis Figo from arch-rivals Barcelona was one of the most controversial moments in the two clubs' rivalry. The Portuguese was one of the greatest wingers of his generation, winning his one and only Ballon d'Or shortly after his move to Real Madrid.

Figo was a terrific dribbler, taking on defenders and beating them with relative ease. Operating from the flanks, Figo's dribbling helped him cut inside, beat defenders and create space for his teammates. In addition to his dribbling, the Portuguese legend knew how to feed his teammates with superb passes and crosses.

Figo went on to score 56 goals and provide 93 assists during his tenure at Real Madrid, helping the club win two La Ligas and one Champions League.

