Ranking Real Madrid's top 5 players from La Liga GW 2

With Real Madrid off to a flying start with a thunderous win over Alavés in game week of the 2021-22 La Liga season, they endured their first stalemate of the season against Levante in game week 2 of the La Liga season.

A 3-3 scoreline always makes for cracker viewing for fans, thanks to a sublime recovery performance by Real Madrid's up-and-coming talisman Vinicius Junior. Furthermore, it was the old dogs who Carlo Ancelotti banked upon to put up a show for Real Madrid in their La Liga clash against Levante.

On that note, let's take a quick look at the

Top 5 players who stood out for Real Madrid in their draw against Levante in La Liga GW 2

#5 Casemiro

Time and again, Casemiro has delivered whenever Real Madrid have required a dominant presence to take control of the midfield. Be it sticking out an elbow, or putting his body on the line to win back possession. He has well and truly evolved into one of Real Madrid's fundamental pieces at the center of the park.

After a scruffy start against a pressing Levante side, Casemiro quickly turned it around for himself and his teammates. Having recorded the most number of touches to the ball alongside new signing David Alaba, Casemiro stood out for his long passes into the flanks.

Moreover, it was a splendid pass from him to Vinicius Junior which gave Madrid their second goal in a tricky match where they looked frail defensively. Casemiro contributed to both sides of the game, in attack and in defense. Ancelotti will have good reason to believe that the young boy, signed from Brazil in his first season at Real Madrid, has developed into a true midfield general for his team.

#4 Karim Benzema

Always a threat in the box, always a threat off the ball with his work rate. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid's number 9 had a relatively quiet game in their La Liga match against Levante.

Karim Benzema has stepped up as the talisman for Real Madrid after Cristiano Ronaldo's era came to an end. Waiting to pounce on every half-chance and putting in performances that help the team continue their winning ways in any capacity is a standard he has surely lived up to. More so, as the team relies heavily on him when it comes to the attacking side of things, with Mariano as the only other recognized striker in the squad.

Benzema delivered an astute pass after cutting back onto his right foot in the fifth minute of the game to help Gareth Bale give Real Madrid the lead.

