Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.28K // 07 Sep 2018, 05:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players of all-time

There is nothing more valuable to a club than a world class striker. Over the years, it has been the attackers who take the glory. They take the headlines, and when it comes around to the individual awards, it’s always them who are under consideration.

This makes sense, as when it comes down to it, it is the attacking players who win you games. Of course, defenders play their part, but when it comes down to the pressure moments, it is the strikers who have to deliver.

This is reflected in the transfer fees. Although we have seen the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Kepa Arrizabalaga attract fees of over £70 million over the past 12 months, that is almost all down to the overinflated transfer fees that we have seen over the years.

If we take a look back through the history of football, it is the attacking players who were revered by fans. The likes of Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona and Pele are remembered by many as the greatest players of the 20th century, and we now appear to have moved on to the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here are the top ten attackers in world football at the moment.

#10 Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan)

Icardi is a proven goalscorer in Serie A

If this was purely based on a players’ finishing ability, Icardi would be right at the top of the list. The Argentinian striker comes alive in the penalty area, and is a composed finisher in front of goal. He may not always get the attention he deserves for his ability on the football pitch, partly because of his behaviour off it, but there is no doubt that he is a world class striker.

His goal record in Serie A is quite incredible. He may not offer too much outside of the penalty area, but that doesn’t really matter when he is so good in it. His off field behaviour may have cost him a place in the Argentinian national side, which is a shame, because he has so much to offer.

He has scored 100 Serie A goals for Inter Milan in just 161 games, so there is no doubting his quality.

1 / 10 NEXT