Ranking the 10 best defenders in the world: Top 10 centre-backs this season 

Defending is not everyone's forte and is an art which isn't easy to master. It requires an immense amount of concentration, judgement and the willingness to put your body on the line in order to prevent the ball from hitting the back of the net. Football is becoming quicker and intense year after year and the defenders have to adapt to the change. Most teams in this era like to play from the back and want defenders to be comfortable on the ball and have the ability to play passes which can break opposition lines. Hence modern defenders do not only have to be physically astute but should also possess great technical ability on the ball.

The contribution of a defender on the pitch is equal to that of an attacker or a midfielder, but they never receive the same kind of appreciation. It is evident from the fact that in the past 20 years only one defender has won a Balon d'Or, and that Fabio Cannavaro back in 2006.

The footballing season is approaching its endgame and we have decided to pick 10 of the best centre-backs in Europe so far this season.

#10 Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolverhampton Wanderers's Willy Boly

Willy Boly is one of the most underrated centre-backs in the Premier League this season. The French centre-back has been a key member of Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves and has made 34 appearances for him so far this season.

The 6'4'' beast of a centre-back is dominant in the air and wins 4 aerial duels per game. The 28-year old has got ability on the ball and can play diagonal balls for the wingers as well as play balls into the midfielders which helps Wolves play the counter-attacking football they are excelling at this season.

The centre-back's physicality makes him a dangerous proposition for the opposition during set-pieces and has 3 goals to his name this season. He is making a name for himself in the Premier League this season with brilliant performances and deserves to feature on our list.

