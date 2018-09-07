Ranking the 10 best goalkeepers in the world

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 32.47K // 07 Sep 2018, 18:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Spain have two of the top goalkeepers in the world available to them

They say you’d be mad to be a goalkeeper, and they’re probably right. You can have one of the games of your life, make saves left, right and centre, but make one mistake, and everyone forgets about all the good things you have done previously.

Goalkeepers never really get the credit they deserve. It is probably the toughest job in football. Often, ‘keepers can go a long time without really having to make a save, then be called into action in a crucial moment. Nowhere else on the field demands that level of concentration.

If that wasn’t hard enough already, it seems like now is even harder to be a goalkeeper than ever. No longer are they just expected to be good shot stoppers, but they are expected to be capable with the ball at their feet as well.

This is something we have seen most notably from Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, who immediately got rid of Joe Hart when he joined the club, then after less than a year got rid of Claudio Bravo after he struggled to settle in England. We have seen a similar story at Arsenal, where Unai Emery insists on Petr Cech passing the ball out from the back, even though it is clear that this isn’t his strength.

Here are the top ten goalkeepers in the word at the moment.

#10 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Kepa is the most expensive goalkeeper in world football

Kepa wasn’t a familiar name to many a month or two ago. He had been excellent for Athletic Bilbao over the last couple of years and would have moved to Real Madrid in January had it not been for Zinedine Zidane pulling the plug on the deal. Now, however, he will be perhaps the most scrutinised player in the Premier League, and maybe all of Europe this season, after Chelsea broke the world record for a goalkeeper to bring him to the club for £72 million.

There is no doubting that he is a very good goalkeeper though. He is an excellent shot stopper and is very adept when it comes to playing the ball out from the back. £72 million is an awful lot of money though for someone who hasn’t really proven themselves at the highest level, but if he can fulfil his undoubted potential, he could become an even better player than he already is.

1 / 10 NEXT