Ranking the 10 best left-backs in the world

Marcelo and Jordi Alba are two of the top left backs in the world

There haven’t been many positions that have changed over the years as much as the role of fullback has. 20 years ago, their job was to defend, and very little else, but that has all changed now, and so much more is expected of them.

Although the main job for a fullback is still to do the work defensively, many people judge them on what they offer going the other way. It is now all about how good fullbacks are in more advanced positions, and how much of a threat they offer in the attacking third.

Of course, we have seen this in the past, just not to the same level it is at now. Most notably it was something used by Brazil in the 1970 World Cup, in a team that revolutionised the way football was played. Carlos Alberto was their flying fullback, and is remembered mainly for finishing off the tremendous move to score Brazil’s fourth goal in the final against Italy.

But back then, it was just the Brazilians who were doing it, and it was almost bought back into the game by Brazil’s Roberto Carlos, who was constantly on the front foot as a defender. Now, that is expected of everyone, and many players are picked solely on their attacking talents.

Here are the top ten left backs in the world right now.

#10 Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Robertson has been brilliant for Liverpool over the last 12 months

It has been a rapid rise to prominence for Robertson over the past few years. As recently as 2013 he was playing in the third division of Scottish football for Queen’s Park. Now, he is the first choice left-back for one of the top sides in Europe, and was named captain of his country earlier this week. It hasn’t been an easy journey for Robertson, he had to prove himself at Dundee United, then Hull City, then dislodge Alberto Moreno in the Liverpool side, though, in all fairness, that was never going to be too tough a task.

Robertson was superb for Liverpool last season, and played a massive part in their run to the Champions League Final. He is a fullback capable of doing his job at both ends of the pitch. He is a very good defender, and you don’t see many wingers getting the better of him, and he often pops up with an assist at the other end. He is still only 24, so should get better in the coming years.

