Ranking the 10 best midfielders in the world

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.93K // 29 Jul 2019, 14:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bernardo Silva was one of the main players for Manchester City last season

We are just 3 weeks away from the beginning of the new season, and teams are in a hurry to sign new players. Midfielders have been a part of the some of the most high-profile moves of the summer with the likes of Rodri, Frenkie de Jong and Tanguy Ndombele being bought for more than €60 million each. The likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have also been linked with big-money moves, and it is quite natural.

Midfielders form the engine of a football team and play a key role in the functioning of the team. They have to cover up for the defender's mistakes and produce clearances, tackles and interceptions to ensure that the team doesn't end up conceding a goal. At the same time, they also have to create chances, which will allow forwards to score goals.

On a few occasions, they do all the dirty work, but still don't receive the credit they deserve. There are many world-class midfielders in the world and here, we shall rank the top 10 midfielders in the world at present.

#10 Fabinho

Liverpool v SSC Napoli - Pre-Season Friendly

Fabinho had a debut season to remember with Liverpool as he played a key role in helping the club win the Champions League and in the process end a 14-year drought. He was also instrumental in their 97 point haul in the Premier League, a points tally that nearly won them their first ever Premier League.

As a defensive midfielder, he was outstanding and delivered many world class performances. He combined well with Virgil van Dijk to keep Lionel Messi at the bay in the 2nd leg of the Champions League semifinal. He also filled in as a centre-back in the away leg against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 clash.

He won 59 tackles in 28 Premier League appearances at a success% of 53. He also scored a goal and assisted twice in 41 games for Liverpool. The Brazilian will be have a key role to play on the field, if Liverpool are to end their search for an elusive Premier League title.

Stats via Whoscored and Transfermarkt

1 / 10 NEXT