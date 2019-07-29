×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ranking the 10 best midfielders in the world

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.93K   //    29 Jul 2019, 14:02 IST

Bernardo Silva was one of the main players for Manchester City last season
Bernardo Silva was one of the main players for Manchester City last season

We are just 3 weeks away from the beginning of the new season, and teams are in a hurry to sign new players. Midfielders have been a part of the some of the most high-profile moves of the summer with the likes of Rodri, Frenkie de Jong and Tanguy Ndombele being bought for more than €60 million each. The likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have also been linked with big-money moves, and it is quite natural.

Midfielders form the engine of a football team and play a key role in the functioning of the team. They have to cover up for the defender's mistakes and produce clearances, tackles and interceptions to ensure that the team doesn't end up conceding a goal. At the same time, they also have to create chances, which will allow forwards to score goals.

On a few occasions, they do all the dirty work, but still don't receive the credit they deserve. There are many world-class midfielders in the world and here, we shall rank the top 10 midfielders in the world at present.

#10 Fabinho

Liverpool v SSC Napoli - Pre-Season Friendly
Liverpool v SSC Napoli - Pre-Season Friendly

Fabinho had a debut season to remember with Liverpool as he played a key role in helping the club win the Champions League and in the process end a 14-year drought. He was also instrumental in their 97 point haul in the Premier League, a points tally that nearly won them their first ever Premier League.

As a defensive midfielder, he was outstanding and delivered many world class performances. He combined well with Virgil van Dijk to keep Lionel Messi at the bay in the 2nd leg of the Champions League semifinal. He also filled in as a centre-back in the away leg against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 clash.

He won 59 tackles in 28 Premier League appearances at a success% of 53. He also scored a goal and assisted twice in 41 games for Liverpool. The Brazilian will be have a key role to play on the field, if Liverpool are to end their search for an elusive Premier League title.

Stats via Whoscored and Transfermarkt

1 / 10 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Barcelona Paul Pogba Frenkie de Jong Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Ranking the five best central midfielders this season 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 midfielders the Red Devils should sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best forwards in the world this season
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
Best players in the Premier League: Top 10 Central Midfielders this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Ranking the 10 best midfielders so far
RELATED STORY
10 best midfielders in the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
The Best Football Players in the World: Ballon d'Or Power Ranking - April 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us