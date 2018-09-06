Ranking the 10 best midfielders in the world

Real Madrid have perhaps the strongest midfield in world football

We are in an era at the moment where attractive football seems to be taking over the sport. 20 years ago, you may have relied on the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid at club level, and Brazil at international, who went out with the intention of playing attractive football, but that has all changed now.

Football is no longer about just winning, it is about winning well. If you look at the top sides across Europe at this current moment in time, every one of them have managers that want to have their team playing attractive football. Perhaps with the exception of Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho, and it isn’t exactly going well for the Manchester United manager at the moment.

Obviously, the great Brazil team of 1970 were the first to do this, but it has really been bought into the modern game by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side. His midfield including the likes of Andres Iniesta and Xavi was superb, and massive to the way the game is played now all around the world.

This modern way has bought about a new breed of centre midfielders, who rely solely on the technical aspects of their game. Obviously, this hasn’t meant the end of players who do the dirty work, it just means there are fewer of them around.

Here are the ten best midfielders in the world at the moment.

#10 Jorginho (Chelsea)

Jorginho has made an excellent start to life at Chelsea

Jorginho is possibly one of the best passers of the ball in the world at the moment. He may not have the same numbers in terms of goals and assists as the other players on this list, but the simplicity to his game is one of the beauties of it. The game seems to slow down when the ball is at his feet, and he makes it look very easy. He is also perfectly suited to the way Maurizio Sarri wants his sides to play, and that has shown over the last couple of years.

He is crucial in the base of a midfield three for Chelsea, just as he was at Napoli, and he already seems to be adapting well to life in the Premier League. In the recent match against Newcastle United, Jorginho completed 158 passes, the second most in a single match in Premier League history. He is now 26, so may have been a slightly late developer, but he is already one of the top midfielders in the world, but will improve in the coming years.

