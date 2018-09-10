Ranking the 3 Best left wingers in World football right now

Cameroon v Brazil: Group A - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Wingers are arguably the most exciting players in football. They are the players that get you off your seat and make you fall in love with the game. It is their skill and pace along with their passing, shooting and dribbling ability which makes us as spectators want more.

One of the best-left wingers ever would be Ronaldinho. He made a generation fall in love with the game. He also was a nightmare for any defender. While he does not play at the highest level anymore but we as football fans are blessed as we get to witness some magical left wingers in the current generation.

In this article, I talk about the 3 best-left wingers in world football right now. I am not putting them in a particular order as I believe that might be unfair to the other players. These are players who primarily play on the wing and are the best in their position. Almost all three of these players love to cut in on their right foot to shoot on goal.

Disclaimer - This list is in no particular order. Cristiano Ronaldo does not find himself on this list as he mostly plays as a striker now. Philippe Coutinho does not find himself on this list as he plays more in midfield right now(and did so with Brazil). Salah and Mbpappe both play on the right wing

#3 Eden Hazard

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

The Belgian plays on the left for both club and country. He is one of the greatest dribblers in world football right now. It is almost impossible to stop him in one on one situations. He is truly a nightmare to play against. Pavard, Zabaleta, and Bellarin would agree.

Similar to Messi, Hazard relies on his low centre of gravity and acceleration to get past players. He loves to cut in on his right foot and unleash a rocket of a shot. He is decent with his left foot too. Added to that he loves to do a rabona.

The thing that makes Eden Hazard truly special is that he is a willing passer. Many players with his ability are extremely selfish. Hazard, on the other hand, loves to pass and create assists for his teammates.

Eden Hazard for the first time in his Chelsea career has an attacking manager in the form of Maurizio Sarri. It will be very interesting to see the heights he can reach under Sarri.

