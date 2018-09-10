Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ranking the 3 Best left wingers in World football right now 

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.22K   //    10 Sep 2018, 11:37 IST

Cameroon v Brazil: Group A - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil
Cameroon v Brazil: Group A - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Wingers are arguably the most exciting players in football. They are the players that get you off your seat and make you fall in love with the game. It is their skill and pace along with their passing, shooting and dribbling ability which makes us as spectators want more.

One of the best-left wingers ever would be Ronaldinho. He made a generation fall in love with the game. He also was a nightmare for any defender. While he does not play at the highest level anymore but we as football fans are blessed as we get to witness some magical left wingers in the current generation.

In this article, I talk about the 3 best-left wingers in world football right now. I am not putting them in a particular order as I believe that might be unfair to the other players. These are players who primarily play on the wing and are the best in their position. Almost all three of these players love to cut in on their right foot to shoot on goal.

Disclaimer - This list is in no particular order. Cristiano Ronaldo does not find himself on this list as he mostly plays as a striker now. Philippe Coutinho does not find himself on this list as he plays more in midfield right now(and did so with Brazil). Salah and Mbpappe both play on the right wing

#3 Eden Hazard

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League
Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

The Belgian plays on the left for both club and country. He is one of the greatest dribblers in world football right now. It is almost impossible to stop him in one on one situations. He is truly a nightmare to play against. Pavard, Zabaleta, and Bellarin would agree.

Similar to Messi, Hazard relies on his low centre of gravity and acceleration to get past players. He loves to cut in on his right foot and unleash a rocket of a shot. He is decent with his left foot too. Added to that he loves to do a rabona.

The thing that makes Eden Hazard truly special is that he is a willing passer. Many players with his ability are extremely selfish. Hazard, on the other hand, loves to pass and create assists for his teammates.

Eden Hazard for the first time in his Chelsea career has an attacking manager in the form of Maurizio Sarri. It will be very interesting to see the heights he can reach under Sarri.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Eden Hazard Neymar Leisure Reading
Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
Top 5 left-backs in the Premier league right now
RELATED STORY
7 best wingers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most Valuable Wingers in the World right now
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 most experienced players in the...
RELATED STORY
5 fastest players in the Premier League right now 
RELATED STORY
The 5 costliest flops in world football
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Brazilians in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Ranking the top 5 defensive duos of the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 players who have dominated the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us