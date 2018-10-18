Ranking the 30 Ballon d'Or nominees by their transfer market value

Ballon d’Or trophy is the most prestigious award in world football and it is no wonder why everyone wants to have a piece of the pie. 30 man shortlist for Ballon d’Or 2018 was released by the France Football and it did feature the top contenders and a few unlikely names. Though a few deserving candidates were left out of the list, one can say that the 30 man shortlist is a good indicator of the best 30 footballers in the world at the present moment.

The Ballon d’Or trophy is awarded to the deserving footballers based on the votes polled by coveted journalists from all over the world. Each country is represented by a media personnel and he casts votes for 5 player preferences to finally arrive at the winner. Hence, it is the opinion of those sports journalists worldwide that counts on the D-day. The author had previously tried to forecast the Ballon d'Or 2018 Voting Results where eventually the winner was forecasted based on the actual votes made by the journalists at the FIFA World football awards 2018.

Here, in this article, let us take a look at how the players nominated in the 30- man shortlist of Ballon d’Or 2018 ranks on the basis of their Market Value. Market value is prominently a financial and a publicity indicator and is not the only factor that is taken into contention. But, in the glamour world that we live in, it is surely one of the most talked about indicators of success. The market value of players is taken from transfermarkt for ranking players in this article.

So, let us see how the 30-man shortlist of Ballon d’Or 2018 nominations ranks on the basis of their Market Value.

#30 Mario Mandzukic

Mario Mandzukic, the Croatian centre-forward who plays for Juventus FC alongside Cristiano Ronaldo is valued at 18 million pounds. The 32-year-old had recently announced his retirement from International football after he helped Croatia to reach the World Cup Finals 2018 under Dalic.

Mandzukic was nominated to the Ballon d’Or 2018 30-man nomination list on the back of the superb international year he has had with Croatia. With his prolific goal scoring abilities being on show for Juventus, there is a high possibility that his market value will rise soon.

#29 Luka Modric

It is surprising to see the FIFA World Player of the Year 2018 award winner at No.29 in the list. Luka Modric, the central midfield player from Croatia who plies his trade with Real Madrid FC, is valued at 22.5 million pounds. The figure is not representative of the value he brings into the table and Real Madrid is making huge fortunes with an undervalued market price of Luka Modric.

Luka Modric is the most touted contender to win the Ballon d’Or 2018 on the back of the World Cup Golden Ball award and the FIFA player of the year award.

