Ranking the best players from the top four Premier League teams this season

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
82   //    23 Nov 2018, 13:21 IST

Eden Hazard is a class apart.
The Barclays Premier League is often regarded as the most competitive League in the world. It is perhaps the only League where five to six clubs fight for the title. In the current 2018/19 campaign, three teams are unbeaten so far in the first twelve games which is a new record in Premier League history. The Blue half of Manchester are currently leading the table followed by Liverpool, Chelsea, and Spurs.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have completely changed the dynamics of the competition. The football in England was a bit direct until Guardiola arrived. Manchester City is now the most dominating team in the land and looks all set to defend their League title successfully. However, not so far behind them is Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who was City's menace last season. They are the favorites to challenge Guardiola's side this campaign as well.

Chelsea is back in the top four after missing out last season. Maurizio Sarri's attacking philosophy has been reflective in his side's performances. The Blues are no more a defensive side like they used to be.

With City, Liverpool, and Chelsea looking good to finish as the top three at the end of the season, the battle for the fourth place could go down to the wire with Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United all fighting for that one spot. Mauricio Pochettino's side is currently fourth in the table, three points above their arch-rivals Arsenal.

There are a handful number of players who have performed brilliantly for the top teams. Here is a list of the best player from each of the top four sides so far this season.

#4 Eric Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur)


Has Lamela finally found his rhythm at Spurs?
Eric Lamela moved to Spurs from Roma in 2013 at a reported transfer fee of £25.8 million. The Argentine's biggest strengths are his dribbling ability and finesse in front of goal.

However, Lamela had found it hard to get a consistent run of games in Tottenham colors upon his arrival. Despite having the desired skills, he lacked the temperament and the physicality to thrive in the Premier League. At the start of the 2016/17 season, Eric suffered a hip injury which kept him out for more than a year.

But, In the current season, Lamela has had an expectational start and has already come up with some crucial goals including a blinder against Liverpool. It's not often that Lamela is considered before Eriksen, Dele Alli or Harry Kane in the starting lineup, but based on the current performances, he has arguably been the brightest spot in what has been a hot and cold start to the campaign for Spurs.


Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Raheem Sterling Eden Hazard Pep Guardiola Maurizio Sarri
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
