Ranking the five best central midfielders this season

The central midfielders are essential for any team, as they hold several important roles. They have tasks to dictate the tempo, help the attack, and win the ball. They may not be the best at attacking and defending, but they have to become the heart for their team.

As the season ended, we have witnessed many great midfielders showcasing their skills. Paul Pogba even became Manchester United's top goalscorer despite playing as a midfielder. However, the 26-year-old will not be included in this list due to his inconsistent play.

Nevertheless, many other midfielders had consistently impressed for their respective team throughout the latest campaign. Without further ado, let's take a look at 5 best central midfielders in the world this season.

#5 Giovani Lo Cleso

The Real Betis midfielder made a headline after his impressive debut season at the Spanish league. His enormous talent has been evident since his second season at Ligue 1 Champion PSG, registering 4 league goals and 3 assists from 18 starting appearances in the 2017/18 season.

Unfortunately, he was starving for game time in his last season at the French outfit and failed to convince Thomas Tuchel. PSG eventually loaned him to Betis with an option to buy after the player struggled to compete with other starlets such as Adrien Rabiot and Julian Draxler.

However, he quickly adapted to his new club and amassed 27 La Liga starts, contributing 9 goals and 4 assists for his team. He also became Betis's standout player at European level, registering 5 goals and 1 assist in the Europa League.

Aside from his brilliant offensive play, Lo Celso has also been a defensively sound midfielder, as he recorded an average of 3.1 tackles and 1.3 intercepts per game in the Europa alone. His lightning-quick rise to stardom has led to interest from Champions League finalist Tottenham Hotspur.

