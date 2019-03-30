Ranking the 5 Best Defensive Midfielders in World Football

FC Barcelona's DM - Sergio Busquets Italy v Liechtenstein - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

Whilst they’ve gotten more attention in recent seasons, holding midfielders are still an underrated part of the modern game. Especially on top teams, they play such an important role and are often overlooked.

A strong holding midfielder needs to be a very good defensive player first and foremost. He needs to protect his back 4 and nullify the opposition threat going forward.

n top teams, he also needs to have good ability going forward. He needs to be especially good with the ball at his feet, able to pick out teammates with tantalising through balls.

Fortunately, there are some excellent players in this position at the moment. I’ve created a list of the 5 best defensive midfielders in world football based on their offensive and defensive abilities, as well as their longevity at the top.

#5 Marco Verratti

Marco Verrati plays for PSG and Italy

Since making his way to PSG in 2012, the diminutive Italian ace has been a fixture at the heart of their midfield. Whilst he doesn’t have the size and physicality of other players on this list, he makes up for it with his speed, tenacity, and elite technical ability.

He has already made 267 appearances for one of the top sides in world football, playing everywhere across the midfield. Similarly, he has been a mainstay of a very solid Italian national team, making 31 appearances since his 2012 debut.

The most impressive thing about Verratti in this role is his fantastic ball-playing ability. He is one of the best registas in world football in large part due to his ability to pick out a perfect pass to his attackers.

His defensive ability has also noticeably improved of late, primarily due to his excellent positioning and recovery speed. Having only recently turned 26, Verratti definitely has the potential to climb this list in the future.

