×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ranking the 5 Best Defensive Midfielders in World Football

Tim Hollis
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.21K   //    30 Mar 2019, 15:26 IST

FC Barcelona's DM - Sergio Busquets Italy v Liechtenstein - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier
FC Barcelona's DM - Sergio Busquets Italy v Liechtenstein - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

Whilst they’ve gotten more attention in recent seasons, holding midfielders are still an underrated part of the modern game. Especially on top teams, they play such an important role and are often overlooked.

A strong holding midfielder needs to be a very good defensive player first and foremost. He needs to protect his back 4 and nullify the opposition threat going forward.

n top teams, he also needs to have good ability going forward. He needs to be especially good with the ball at his feet, able to pick out teammates with tantalising through balls.

Fortunately, there are some excellent players in this position at the moment. I’ve created a list of the 5 best defensive midfielders in world football based on their offensive and defensive abilities, as well as their longevity at the top.

#5 Marco Verratti

Marco Verrati plays for PSG and Italy
Marco Verrati plays for PSG and Italy

Since making his way to PSG in 2012, the diminutive Italian ace has been a fixture at the heart of their midfield. Whilst he doesn’t have the size and physicality of other players on this list, he makes up for it with his speed, tenacity, and elite technical ability.

He has already made 267 appearances for one of the top sides in world football, playing everywhere across the midfield. Similarly, he has been a mainstay of a very solid Italian national team, making 31 appearances since his 2012 debut.

The most impressive thing about Verratti in this role is his fantastic ball-playing ability. He is one of the best registas in world football in large part due to his ability to pick out a perfect pass to his attackers.

His defensive ability has also noticeably improved of late, primarily due to his excellent positioning and recovery speed. Having only recently turned 26, Verratti definitely has the potential to climb this list in the future.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Brazil Football Spain Football Sergio Busquets fernandinho Football Top 5/Top 10 La Liga Teams Premier League Teams
Tim Hollis
ANALYST
Top Ten Best Football Teams of All Time
RELATED STORY
6 of the most surprising World Cup results in recent memory
RELATED STORY
Famous World Cup mascots
RELATED STORY
5 top-class football players for whom Olympics were their first major tournament
RELATED STORY
10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 most followed footballers on Facebook
RELATED STORY
The Top 10 Greatest Teams Of All Time
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Which player would be the best replacement for Fernandinho at Manchester City?
RELATED STORY
Sergio Busquets: The underrated Octopus of Badia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us