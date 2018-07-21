Ranking the 5 best transfers so far in this transfer window

After a month-long continuous entertainment of football through the World Cup, its time for club teams to make their moves, due to the huge gap after the transfer window opened, teams will rush to do some business in the coming days. In the past four days since the World Cup final, we have seen a lot of top-class transfers taking place. Let us quickly dive into some of the best transfers of this season based on the difficulty of completing the move, the value of the transfer and value addition to the team.

Here are the top 5 transfers of this transfer window so far. (excluding the transfers those became permanent after loan season)

#5 Arthur Melo (Gremio to Barcelona)

Barcelona signed 21-year-old Arthur from the Brazilian club Gremio for £35.5 million and his buyout clause was set to £355 million.

Arthur has yet to make a senior level appearance for Brazil. He helped Gremio win Copa do Brasil in 2016; he played a crucial role in Gremio's third Copa Libertadores in 2017.

Barcelona has lost two of the best midfielders Xavi and Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic are in their 30's. They need a perfect holding midfielder who can play the ball from the back to take it forward, who is difficult to take away possession since Arthur perfectly fits into that category. He has wonderful ball control, he is press-resistant, and his technique seems perfect to be an heir to Xavi. His idol is Iniesta so let us hope he can be a hybrid of Xavi and Iniesta.

We have to salute the scouts of Barcelona who have a knack for picking players of immense talent at a young age. Though he has not yet proved at the elite level, those who saw his game would not have any doubts regarding his capability.

Here is a video of him showing some of his skills.

