Ranking the 7 best goal-scoring midfielders in the world right now

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.03K   //    13 Sep 2018, 01:09 IST

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Coutinho has raised the stakes for midfielders

Strikers score goals, defenders defend the goal and midfielders do both. It is a hard time to be a midfielder right now, as the changes in tactics of the modern game has altered the expectations from midfielders. They are supposed to defend, win the ball, pass, set up attackers, cross, link up with the defence – in short, they are expected to do everything on the pitch. Yet perhaps the greatest necessity of a midfielder is to contribute in front of goal. A goal-scoring midfielder is an asset to a team and the envy of the neighbours, sadly.

The shift in responsibilities in the modern game means that teams no longer rely on their strikers alone for the goals. The goal-scoring midfielder takes the burden off a misfiring striker or a heavily marked one and is also a menace for the opposition defenders. As always, goals scoring midfielders are almost as old as the game itself and the present generation is also blessed with a fine crop of such players.

There is a thin line between midfielders and attackers nowadays, and as such, only players listed as midfielders have been considered here. Raheem Sterling is listed as a striker, as is Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard, Paulo Dybala, Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane, which is why all of them have been left out.

Honorary mentions - Rony Lopez, Marco Asensio, Isco, James Rodriguez

#7 David Silva (Spain, Manchester City)

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Goals Scored Last Season - 10

David Silva scored 9 goals from 29 appearances in the Premier League in the 2017/18 season and scored 1 goal in 2 appearances in the EFL Cup. He had a further 14 assists in the season in total, which shows what an important player he is for the club. But Silva has always found goals from midfield throughout his career – he has scored 99 goals from 579 games in total in his club career. He has also scored an additional 35 goals from 125 games for Spain.

Silva is a technically gifted footballer, who is blessed with a great first touch and is very agile in tight spaces. He has great vision and always looks forward to set up the attacking players in his team, which is the reason why he regularly picks up assists. Additionally, his goalscoring form is a boon both for his club and country. And he is a very consistent player as well. He scored 8 goals and picked up 11 assists in the 2016/17 season. 2015/16 saw a dip in form as he could manage on 4 goals, but he did set up 12 for his teammates. However, the 2014/15 season was a breakthrough one for him, as he scored 12 goals and registered 14 assists.

Silva has scored 1 goal from 3 appearances for Manchester City this season and will be looking forward to another stellar year.

Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
