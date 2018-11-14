Ranking the 9 best midfielders of the 21st Century

Man United vs Juventus midfield battle.

Ranking the midfielders of the 21st century is not an easy task. There have been some exceptional midfielders, and their flair, elegance and smooth dribbling skills have upped the tempo of the game and revolutionized the game of football.

This list gives us an insight into the noteworthy achievements of these nine great midfielders for their respective clubs, countries and the game in general. It contains some of the most memorable names who have entertained football fans over the past 18years.

Let us rank the 9 best midfielders of the 21st Century.

Notable Mentions: Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, Luka Modric, Emmanuel Petit, Michael Carrick, Sebastian Veron.

#9 Guti

Real Madrid v Malaga - La Liga

Guti is regarded as one of the best players to ever play at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite being underrated in world football, Guti was loved widely among the Real Madrid faithful. Having made 387 appearances for Real Madrid and scoring 46 goals for them, Guti has won 3 Champions League titles and 5 La Liga Championships for Real Madrid in his career.

He was a player who could play in any role assigned to him by the manager. His no-nonsense style of tackling was a key aspect of his game.

#8 Frank Lampard

Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League

Lampard is considered as a legend at Chelsea, being their record top goalscorer with 211 goals. He is also recognized as one of the best English midfielders to play the game by football fans all over the world.

Lampard was a fluent passer who could easily spot his teammates with his spectacular vision, was an expert in taking set-pieces and made daunting runs behind the opposition's defense whenever he sensed an opportunity to score a goal. Having scored 147 goals in 429 Premier League games for Chelsea, Frank was also a specialist in taking penalty kicks.

