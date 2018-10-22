Ranking the 5 best wingers in the Premier League right now

Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah are among the best wingers in the world right now.

A winger is an attacking player who operates on either the extreme left or extreme right sides of the pitch. The winger's main role is to create goal scoring opportunities by crossing the ball and - if the opportunity arises - scoring himself.

The English Premier League is among the best football leagues in the world and is the home of some of the greatest wingers of the modern era. Gareth Bale, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham all impressed during their times in the English Football's top tier.

However, there are still some impressive wingers in the English Premier League today, who used their incredible talents to make a name for themselves across the globe.

Right on this note, here is the list of top five wingers in the Premier League right now:

#5 Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

Lorey Sane is among the best young wingers in Europe

One of the most exciting young wingers in the world right now, Leroy Sane is a product of famous Schalke 04's youth academy and played 47 league games for the club between 2014 and 2016.

He joined Manchester City in 2016 and has been a star performer for the Cityzens since then. He scored 10 goals along with 15 assists last season and was voted as the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Leroy Sane did not start in the opening part of the campaign and Pep Guardiola publicly stated that Sane has to accept the competition for a place in the team. However, he regained his position back in the team and started in three of Manchester City's last four games in all competitions.

He has scored and assisted two goals respectively in eight Premier League games this season.

