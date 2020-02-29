Ranking the deadliest strikers in each of Europe's top 5 leagues

Strikers who are efficient in front of goal are a blessing to any team in the world. Though volume shooting is important, teams that don't see too many opportunities themselves need to have a striker who converts changes of ranging difficulties and get them a goal.

There have been great players who have shown the ability to create something out of nothing in and around the box such as the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mauro Icardi, and other such prolific strikers who don't take too many chances to score goals and score at a consistent rate as well. Whether it's a simple tap-in or an inventive and innovative finish, they show up and try to win the game for their team.

Here, we have a look at the most efficient striker in front of goal in terms of conversion rate in each of the top 5 leagues of Europe.

5. Lucas Perez | La Liga Santander | 29.4%

Alaves striker Lucas Perez comes in at fifth as the most efficient striker in La Liga and is enjoying a fruitful season in his homeland. The 31-year-old was signed by Arsenal ahead of the 2016-17 season and went on to see out two unsuccessful seasons at the Emirates. A loan spell at Deportivo La Coruna and a brief stint at West Ham later, Alaves snapped him for a cut-price €2.5m deal. Alaves currently sit 14th in the La Liga, 8 points above the drop zone.

Perez, though, is having a respectable season so far. In his 24 games (1759 minutes) for Asier Garitano's men, the Spaniard has scored 10 goals coming in at 175.9 minutes per goal, along with a handy 5 assists. His conversion rate of 29.4% sees him as the most clinical striker in the Spanish top-flight, but the figure is the lowest in comparison to other European leagues.

