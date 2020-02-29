×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ranking the deadliest strikers in each of Europe's top 5 leagues

Sai Teja
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 29 Feb 2020, 17:44 IST

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City
Jamie Vardy of Leicester City

Strikers who are efficient in front of goal are a blessing to any team in the world. Though volume shooting is important, teams that don't see too many opportunities themselves need to have a striker who converts changes of ranging difficulties and get them a goal.

There have been great players who have shown the ability to create something out of nothing in and around the box such as the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mauro Icardi, and other such prolific strikers who don't take too many chances to score goals and score at a consistent rate as well. Whether it's a simple tap-in or an inventive and innovative finish, they show up and try to win the game for their team.

Here, we have a look at the most efficient striker in front of goal in terms of conversion rate in each of the top 5 leagues of Europe.

5. Lucas Perez | La Liga Santander | 29.4%

Former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez
Former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez

Alaves striker Lucas Perez comes in at fifth as the most efficient striker in La Liga and is enjoying a fruitful season in his homeland. The 31-year-old was signed by Arsenal ahead of the 2016-17 season and went on to see out two unsuccessful seasons at the Emirates. A loan spell at Deportivo La Coruna and a brief stint at West Ham later, Alaves snapped him for a cut-price €2.5m deal. Alaves currently sit 14th in the La Liga, 8 points above the drop zone.

Perez, though, is having a respectable season so far. In his 24 games (1759 minutes) for Asier Garitano's men, the Spaniard has scored 10 goals coming in at 175.9 minutes per goal, along with a handy 5 assists. His conversion rate of 29.4% sees him as the most clinical striker in the Spanish top-flight, but the figure is the lowest in comparison to other European leagues.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 29 Feb 2020, 17:44 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Mauro Emanuel Icardi Jamie Vardy
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT BOR PSG
2 - 1
 Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
FT ATL LIV
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
FT ATA VAL
4 - 1
 Atalanta vs Valencia
FT TOT RB-
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
FT NAP BAR
1 - 1
 Napoli vs Barcelona
FT CHE BAY
0 - 3
 Chelsea vs Bayern München
FT REA MAN
1 - 2
 Real Madrid vs Manchester City
FT OLY JUV
1 - 0
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
11 Mar VAL ATA 01:30 AM Valencia vs Atalanta
11 Mar RB- TOT 01:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
12 Mar PSG BOR 01:30 AM PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Mar LIV ATL 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid
18 Mar MAN REA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Real Madrid
18 Mar JUV OLY 01:30 AM Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais
19 Mar BAR NAP 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Napoli
19 Mar BAY CHE 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us