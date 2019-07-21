×
Ranking the top 10 best footballers in the world before the forthcoming season

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4   //    21 Jul 2019, 10:21 IST

Where would rank these footballers?
Where would rank these footballers?

We are less than a month away from the official beginning of the 2019/20 season of football extravaganza and all of us can't wait for the entertainment to be started. Before we go into the new season, let's take a look at a slideshow containing the current top 10 best footballers in the world.

In this article, both club and international performances have been considered. So, before beginning with the fun, here is the summary of what happened last season. Starting with the UEFA Champions League which was won by Liverpool and the UEFA Europa League which was won by Chelsea. So, English clubs dominated Europe last season.

Manchester City, Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona were some teams who performed brilliantly well throughout the season, while there were some teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, etc who had miserable seasons respectively.

Now, we are going to take a look at the players who narrowly missed out from this list:

Honourable mentions: Matthijs de Ligt, Aymeric Laporte, Luis Suarez, Christian Eriksen, Ederson, and Sergio Aguero.

Statistics from: Squaka

This list is purely based on performances last season and not on reputation. So, with the formalities done, here are the top 10 footballers in the world:

#10 Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The young French sensation, Kylian Mbappe is 10th on this list and the only reason why he isn't in the top 5 is due to the lack of competition he faces in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

If PSG would have been able to go a little deep into the Champions League, the 20-year-old would have been a little up on this list. Still, being counted among the best in the world at this age isn't a mean feat and his stats from last season back up his potential. He scored 29 goals and assisted another 17 last season for PSG, playing in all the positions in the front three.

Last season, both Edinson Cavani and Neymar were injured most of the time, and Mbappe took up the goalscoring mantle really well. All in all, it was an absolutely solid season for the young striker.

#9 Eden Hazard

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard
Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

The man who finally got his dream move to Real Madrid this summer, Eden Hazard lit up the Premier League last season and captained an amazing Belgium team. Hazard won the UEFA Europa League with Chelsea and his goalscoring contributions last season were absolutely phenomenal.

The little Belgian beast scored a total of 21 goals and assisted a further 17 last season for Chelsea. The left-winger is one of the best dribblers and creators in world football and his absence will be felt hugely at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, his move to Real Madrid makes sense and he deserves everything coming his way.

