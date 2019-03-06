Ranking the top 10 forwards in the world

Who comes out on top?

The glamour and glitz to the beautiful game of football is provided by the forwards. Their various skills, glorious dribbling, creativity and serial goal-scoring are a treat to the eye. It is the forwards who take all the limelight and they are the ones who tend to have the biggest fan following.

Being a forward isn't easy and it requires immense skill and talent, and above all dedication. Forwards dictate the terms of a game, and it is their goals that entertain football fans. A team with a good attack can win games on any given day and teams like Barcelona, Manchester City and PSG are prime examples of such teams.

Forwards attract a lot of interest in the transfer market, and it is them who get transferred for the big bucks. The most expensive and valuable players are forwards, and it gives us a clear idea that quality forwards are the most important players for a team.

On that note, here's a look at the top 10 forwards in the world.

#10 Paulo Dybala

Club Atletico de Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Paulo Dybala is a top-notch footballer and has been touted by many as the next big thing in football. The Argentine maestro is capable of living up to that billing and has also been compared to his Argentine teammate, Lionel Messi on many occasions. The former Palermo player was the main man for Juventus till last season, but lost that position to new arrival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read: 5 Players who could be the next Messi

He can play in various positions and has experienced success in all those positions. However, when given an option, Dybala would choose the role of second-striker. The Juventus frontman has scored 9 goals and assisted 6 in 32 games this season, and has been a key player for them. He might not have the greatest of stats, but don't let them fool you because on his day, he can win games with utmost ease.

He has been a vital cog for the club, and has delivered the goals and assists when needed this season. It isn't just about the goals and assists with this bloke as he can contribute with his passing range and set-piece abilities. He is the complete package and hence, occupies the No.10 spot on the list.

